Recap

As the world waved goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers had some unfinished business. The two teams played for the second time this season, and the contest did not disappoint.

The Hawks are still without 14 players (12 in Health & Safety Protocols). Lou Williams made his return from COVID Protocols tonight, which was a nice addition. But after just ten minutes, Cam Reddish left the game with a sprained ankle. One step forward and two steps back, as always, with the Hawks' health.

Luckily, the team can always rely on the consistent play of Trae Young and Clint Capela. 'Ice Trae' scored 35 points and dropped 11 dimes (his 17th double-double of the season). The 'Swiss Bank' put together an incredible stat line - 18 points, 23 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

The short-handed team shot a respectable 44.3% from the field and 42.1% from deep. Six players scored in double digits. Both the first and second string caught fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavs 40-22.

Kudos to the Cavs for never giving up. It was a one-point game with 7.6 seconds left. The lion's share of the credit goes to the silver fox, Kevin Love. The veteran forward scored 35 points while knocking down seven three-pointers. However, the Cavs as a team shot an abysmal 32% from three and 58.3% from the foul line. Their untimely missed shots cost them the game tonight.

Post-Game Interviews

After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan praised his team's effort and preparedness. "Even with all the new bodies that we have, you play the game the right way, you play the game hard, you play the game together, you will give yourself a chance to win. Our guys did that, led by Clint and Trae. They were the guys that established the tone in practice yesterday and set the tone tonight."

The man of the hour, Clint Capela called tonight a "grind game." The big man said, "Short-handed, new guys, so we just knew that we had to stick with the fight. It doesn't matter how you get those."

Trae Young said of the team, "Just went out and played, to be honest with you." According to the floor general, "We were focused on habits. He (McMillan) wanted us to focus on building good habits for when our guys do get back. So, I think we were just focused on building great habits and going out and playing the right way."

The Hawks next game is Monday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers. As always, we will have you covered here at Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com. Have a safe and happy 2022!

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 35 PTS, 11 AST

Skylar Mays - 19 PTS, (4-5) 3PT

Clint Capela - 18 PTS, 23 REB

Cavs Leaders

Kevin Love - 35 PTS, 11 REB

Jarrett Allen - 21 PTS, 8 REB

Brandon Goodwin (Hawks legend) - 13 PTS, 6 REB

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

Hawks Getting New Sponsor Patches

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!