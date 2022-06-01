Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Williams

Last season, there were a lot of college players that took big strides with their growth. But to the extent of what Williams was able to muster, there are really not many that can boast the level of improvement he was able to achieve in his junior year. Following a solid sophomore season where he averaged 11.5 points on 39.9% shooting from the field and 27.4% from behind the arc to go with 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds, Williams had himself a breakout season for the ages just a year later.

Scoring 18.0 points per game with a 51.3 field goal percentage and a 39.6 3PT percentage to show for it (he was shooting 27.4% as a sophomore), Williams also gathered an average of 4.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in all 33 games he started. His level of efficiency and execution skyrocketed to another level as he grew more aware of his spots and fine-tuned his shot-creation ability using his clean handles. To add to it, his feel and understanding of when to pursue a shot or pass to his teammates improved immensely as he grew into the playmaking potential he has.

This past season, Williams recorded two double-doubles. His first was against SMC, where he logged in 18 points on 70% shooting from the field with 10 assists, two rebounds, and four steals. His second came against WSU in his final game of the season, where he scored 19 points and gathered 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. From his physicality, strength, size, balance, and body control, there’s a reason why Williams has become such an appealing first-round choice in this year’s draft, and the Hawks shouldn’t’ sleep on selecting him if the situation arises.