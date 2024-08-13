Atlanta Hawks NBA Cup Group Play Schedule, TV Time, and Radio Officially Announced
While the whole NBA schedule has yet to be released, the
NBA today announced the Atlanta Hawks’ four Group Play games as part of the Emirates NBA Cup, the NBA’s second annual in-season competition, which will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays during the month of November.
Atlanta is set to compete in East Group C, which also includes the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. The Hawks will play four designated Group Play games – one game against each of its group opponents with two games at home and two on the road.
Atlanta begins Group Play at Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 12 (7 p.m.) before hosting Washington on Friday, Nov. 15 (7:30 p.m.) at State Farm Arena, in the first of two Atlanta Hawks Cup Nights presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos.
Atlanta travels to Chicago for the third contest on Friday, Nov. 22 (8 p.m.) before returning home to host Cleveland on Friday, Nov. 29 (2:30 p.m.), the day after Thanksgiving.
The broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date. The four Group Play games will be aired on the Hawks’ radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.
Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds: the team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group). The Knockout Rounds will consist of single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals (played in NBA team markets on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11) and Semifinals and Championship (played in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, respectively). The Knockout teams will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup championship trophy.