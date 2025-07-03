Atlanta Hawks Officially Unveil Their 2025 NBA Summer League Roster
The Atlanta Hawks begin Summer League Action next Friday against the Miami Heat and today, they officially revealed their roster for this year's action.
The notable players on the roster of course include third-year guard Kobe Bufkin, rookie first round pick Asa Newell, and last year's second round pick Nikola Durisic. Notable emissions from this year's roster include last year's rookie of the year runner up Zaccharie Risacher and third year forward Mouhamed Gueye.
Hawks assistant coach Bryan Bailey will serve as Atlanta’s Summer League head coach. This is the third time Bailey will serve as head coach of a Summer League team, as he was Utah’s head coach in 2021 and 2022 (Salt Lake City). Bailey will be joined by Seth Jackson (College Park Skyhawks assistant coach), Sanjay Lumpkin (Hawks assistant coach), Reggis Onwukamuche (Hawks assistant coach), Jacob Porter (DAV), Ashton Smith (Hawks player development coach), Chris Sosnik (DAV), Ekpe Udoh (Hawks assistant coach) and Conner Varney (DAV).
Summer League Head Coach: Bryan Bailey (Bucknell)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Seth Jackson (Truman State), Sanjay Lumpkin (Northwestern), Reggis Onwukamuche (Prairie View A&M), Jacob Porter (Morehead State University), Ashton Smith (Indiana University Pennsylvania), Chris Sosnik (Davidson), Ekpe Udoh (Baylor), Conner Varney (Utah Valley University)
Here the Hawks Summer League Schedule:
July 11th vs Heat 4:30 pm ET ESPN 2
July 13th vs Suns 3:30 pm ET NBA TV
July 14th vs Rockets 4:30 pm ET NBA TV
July 17th vs Grizzlies 6 pm ET NBA TV
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.