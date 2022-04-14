Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Pack Up Charlotte Hornets 132-103

The Hawks advance to the final round of the Play-In Tournament.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.

The Hawks took an eight-point lead into the half, before exploding for a 42-24 third quarter. Despite a rough first quarter, Trae Young led the team with 24 points and 10 assists. 

Still, with no John Collins, the role players stepped up. Every starter plus Bogdan Bogdanovic scored in double-figures. The team shot a scorching 52.1% from the field and 50% from deep.

Even better, the Hawks held the Hornets to 103 points, or perhaps the Hornets held themselves to that many points. LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier shot a combined 15-47. Not only did the Hornets struggle with mid-range and perimeter shooting, but they were outscored in the paint 54-40 and outrebounded 54-41. 

After an exciting season with glimpses of promise, the Hornets end up right back where they were last year - getting blown out in the Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, the Hawks are catching the next flight to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers on Friday night. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Post-Game Interviews

When asked about the explosive third quarter, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan kept his rhetoric in line with what he's preached all season. "We established our defense." McMillan pointed to the first and third quarters defensive efforts specifically.

McMillan continued, "That's what we need to do. Establish our defense. Rebound the basketball. We was able to get out in transition. We had good ball movement. But I thought our guys were really solid all night long."

Clint Capela sat at the podium wearing a pair of designer shades and the moxie to match. 'The Swiss Bank' graded the team's defensive intensity as an "A or A+." Capela explained, "Because we were able to force this team from the first minute of the game to play half-court and this is not what they're trying to do."

When asked about the double-teams he faced, Young reiterated his confidence in his teammates. "I have trust in my teammates... When my teammates get hot, it's scary whenever they do."

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a three point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks played with swagger and confidence all night.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young - 24 PTS, 10 AST

De'Andre Hunter - 22 PTS, 7 REB

Danilo Gallinari - 18 PTS, 3 REB

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball - 26 PTS, 7 AST

Terry Rozier - 21 PTS, 4 REB

P.J. Washington - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.
