Atlanta Hawks Players Receive Surprising Placements In ESPN Player Rankings
After the offseason the Atlanta Hawks had, being a fan of the team has to be both exciting and nerve-racking, as there are many expectations and chatter surrounding the team's future.
Even though the Hawks aren't necessarily a team that has a lot of hype surrounding them in terms of teams making big moves or being a team to watch out for up-and-coming talent, this season seems to be different.
This past season, the Hawks landed the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, where they selected Zaccharie Risacher, and then traded for the 2025 Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels in July. These offseason moves paired Atlanta with some exciting young talent, as they were viewed as a team that would be fun to watch but wouldn't win many games. However, the opposite happened.
The Atlanta Hawks would go on to win above their projected win total of 35 games and finished with 40 wins. During the season, however, the Hawks advanced to the In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference Finals after securing several upset victories over the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks en route to the tournament in Las Vegas. To end the season, the Hawks would finish as the eighth seed and ultimately make the Play-In Tournament, before dropping two games, which effectively ended their surprising season.
All this wouldn't have happened without the young core of the team, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Daniels, and Risacher playing a pivotal role in the team's success. However, this summer, the Hawks also acquired an impactful "3 and D" player in Nickeil Alexander-Walker. But how does this core shape up against the rest of the NBA?
Where do they rank in the NBA?
With the new season on the way, there are lots of rankings for different NBA players, and the Hawks have many players who find themselves in many of these lists. Especially recently, the team has made plenty of moves, and players have shown strides this offseason, leading many to believe an impactful season is looming in Atlanta.
In a recent ranking by ESPN, the Hawks have four players in the top 100, with the top 50 to follow.
Zaccharie Risacher
Although Risacher didn't end up on the top 100-51 list, he did make the list for ESPN's "Rising young stars".
"Risacher is the only No. 1 pick in the past decade not to make the top 100 entering his second season. That's understandable given his modest rookie production (12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and meager averages in other key categories) and the fact that 2024 was considered a relatively weak draft. At the same time, Risacher finished second in Rookie of the Year voting while turning 20 at the end of the season. Solid growth on an Atlanta team that should return to the playoffs makes him a stronger candidate next year."
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Hawks newcomer Alexander-Walker also made the list, coming in at 96 compared to last season, when he was unranked.
"The Hawks strengthened their second unit by adding Alexander-Walker, who averaged 9.4 points and 38% shooting for the Wolves last season. Alexander-Walker can provide a spark for the Hawks with his offense. He gives them another capable defender and perhaps can help at backup point guard, as well. With Dyson Daniels and Alexander-Walker, the Hawks' perimeter defense could be a pain for opposing wings. His durability is a big plus as Alexander-Walker has played all 82 games in two straight seasons."
Signature stat: Alexander-Walker is one of five players to play 82 games in each of past two seasons (joins Barnes, Bridges, Green, Hield).
Fantasy projection: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST
Onyeka Okongwu
Onkongwu, who played a lot last season due to injuries, but similar to Alexander-Walker, found himself unranked last season. This year, however, Okongwu finished with a ranking of 79.
"Okongwu became the starter on Jan. 20 and from February on, the center scored in double figures in 27 of his last 33 games of the season. He also had 18 double-doubles during that span. Okongwu and new addition Kristaps Porzingis could be one of the best center tandems in the NBA if Porzingis can stay healthy. With more opportunity and talent on the roster, Okongwu could be poised to average a double-double in the coming season."
Signature stat: One of six players last season to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 55% field goals (minimum 30 games from Jan. 14 to the end of the season).
Fantasy projection: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 BLK
Dyson Daniels
For Daniels, similar to his teammates on this list, he found himself unranked last year also, but this season, he's ranked at 55.
"Daniels' first season with the Hawks produced a Most Improved Player award, a second-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting and All-Defensive first-team honors. The third-year guard averaged 3.0 steals while scoring 14.1 points, grabbing 5.9 rebounds and shooting 34% from 3. All of this was in just his first season as a starter. With Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis' shot-blocking now behind him in the paint, Daniels should have more help and ability to gamble on defense. If his outside shot continues to improve, Daniels could be a top-50 player."
Signature stat: Last season, Daniels had 229 steals -- the most since Gary Payton (1995-96) -- and he was the first player to average 3.0 steals since 1990-91.
Fantasy projection: 13.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 STL
For Atlanta, they have a lot of potential heading into this season, and with the young core they have in place, they can make some significant noise in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.