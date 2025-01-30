Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Trae Young Snubbed From 2025 All-Star Game
The 2025 All-Star reserves were announced tonight and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not among the ones who were selected. Young is the league leader in assists, averaging 11.4 APG and this would have been his fourth appearance in the All-Star game and would have been the first year that Young had made consecutive All-Star games. He also leads the league in assist percentage (an estimate of the percentage of teammate field goals a player assisted while on the floor). He has been one of the top shot-creators and playmakers in the league this season, but he is not going to be participating in the 2025 All-Star Game.
The Eastern Conference All Star Reserves were Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, and Jaylen Brown.
There is going to be a new All-Star Game Format this year.
For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
Garland and Young are getting set to face off tonight in Cleveland.
For those that may not know, the Atlanta Hawks are 2-0 this season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the top team in the Eastern Conference. If they want to move to 3-0 however, it is going to take quite the effort. Atlanta continues to be shorthanded when it comes to their available roster and will be without Jalen Johnson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Clint Capela. Atlanta comes into this game on a six game losing streak but they hope they can reverse that and finally get their offense back on track after some poor shooting performances.
One of the few good things to come out of this losing streak is that their defense is starting to find an identity and play with some consistency, which should not be overlooked. Can it play well enough tonight vs the best offense in the NBA? It might have to lead the way if the Hawks have a chance against the Cavs.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 11th in the NBA in PPG, 18th in FG%, 14th in 3PA, 26th in 3P%, 3rd in FTA, 27th in turnovers, and 7th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 22nd in points per 100 possessions, 22nd in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 9th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 7th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 27th in PPG allowed, 25th in field goal percentage allowed, 23rd in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 14th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Cleveland comes into this game ranking 2nd in PPG, 2nd in FG%, 4th in 3PA, 1st in 3P%, 23rd in FTA, 16th in rebounding, and 4th in TO. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Cavs rank 1st in points per 100 possessions, 1st in effective field goal percentage, 3rd in turnover percentage, 21st in offensive rebounding percentage, and 23rd in free throw rate.
Defensively, the Cavs are not as elite as they have been in the past, but they are not bad. They rank 11th in PPG allowed, 10th in FG% allowed, 7th in 3PA allowed, and 24th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Cleveland is 9th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 10th in EFG% allowed.
