Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Jacob Toppin To A Two-Way Contract
The Atlanta Hawks announced tonight that they have re-signed forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract.
Toppin is the second two-way contract for the Hawks. along with Eli Ndiaye. Atlanta still has one more two-way spot they can fill, along with three roster spots.
Toppin, originally signed by Atlanta to a two-way contract on March 4, 2025, appeared in one game with the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign, netting a career-high 17 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Orlando Magic on April 13. He saw action in 17 NBA games this past season with Atlanta and New York.
The Kentucky product appeared in 23 games (20 starts) in the NBA G League during the 2024-25 season with the College Park Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks, registering 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.6 minutes (.503 FG%, .371 3FG%, .812 FT%). In the regular season portion of the NBA G League season, Toppin was one of only four NBA G League players to average at least 20.0 points (22.6) and 8.0 rebounds (8.0).
Over the course of his two-year career, Toppin has appeared in 26 NBA games and 65 NBA G League contests (61 starts). He owns NBA G League career averages of 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35.6 minutes of action.
The Brooklyn, New York, native saw action in 116 collegiate games (40 starts) with Rhode Island (2019-20) and Kentucky (2020-23), notching 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes (.471 FG%, .695 FT%).
Yesterday, the Hawks announced the signing of Luke Kennard.
In 65 games (11 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, Kennard notched 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action (.478 FG%, .433 3FG%, .895 FT%). The newly-signed Hawk has shot .400%-or-better from three-point land in each of his past five seasons, the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.
Kennard owned 27 games with 10-or-more points this past season, including four games with 20-or-more points. He netted a career-high tying 30 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, including a 7-9 clip from deep, in a win over the Utah Jazz on March 12. The 6-5 guard registered a .522% clip from corner threes during the 2024-25 season, ranking in the 95th percentile for all combo guards, per Cleaning the Glass, while his .433% mark from three-point territory ranked ninth in the NBA last season.
The Duke product dished out 215 total assists this past season, the most assists in a single season in his career. He handed out a career-best 11 helpers in a win at Portland on Nov. 10.
Entering his ninth NBA season, Kennard has appeared in 460 games (121 starts), owning career averages of 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.4 minutes (.457 FG%, .438 3FG%, .881 FT%). The Middletown, Ohio, native owns the highest three-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr (.454 3FG%) and Hubert Davis (.441 3FG%). He led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23, becoming just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in three-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons, joining Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.
Drafted by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kennard has suited up for the Pistons, LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. He has seen action in 28 career playoff games (two starts) across four postseasons, notching 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.3 minutes (.484 FG%, .440 3FG%, .833 FT%). His .440% mark from beyond the arc is the fifth-highest postseason clip amongst all active players.