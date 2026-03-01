Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Jalen Johnson left the team's win over the Washington Wizards back on Feb. 24 early with a hip injury, and he remains on the team's injury report for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Johnson is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, the same designation that he had on Feb. 26 against Washington before sitting out that game. It seems that the former first-round pick has avoided a serious injury, but his status for Sunday is unclear at the moment.

Jalen Johnson (hip) listed questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 28, 2026

The betting odds for Sunday's game provide a little insight into Johnson's status, as Atlanta is favored by 5.5 points at home. That could be a sign that oddsmakers expect the All-Star to return against a Blazers team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back.

This season, Johnson is a leading candidate to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award. He's averaging 23.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

As of Sunday morning, Johnson has player props available at DraftKings, including a points prop at 22.5, a rebounds prop at 10.5 and an assists prop at 7.5.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Hawks star if he's able to suit up against Portland.

Best Jalen Johnson Prop Bet vs. Blazers

Jalen Johnson OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

Johnson is averaging over 10 rebounds per game this season, and he’s been a rebounding machine as of late, grabbing 11 or more boards in five of the seven games that he completed in February.

The one-time All-Star had an 11-rebound game against Portland in their first meeting, even though the Blazers are sixth in the league in rebound percentage.

Johnson averages 16.6 rebound chances per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. He’s also cleared 10.5 boards in half of his games (27 of 54). The Blazers do rebound the ball at a high level, but they also rank just 24th in effective field goal percentage, meaning opponents have a lot of misses to clean up on the defensive end.

I think that helps Johnson clear his season average – if he plays – on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.