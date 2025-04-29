Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Make Another Shakeup To Their Front Office
Just one week after moving on from GM Landry Fields, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly made another change in their front office. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes has reported that Atlanta is also parting ways with VP of Pro Personnel Grant Liffmann after three seasons with the team.
This has been a busy offseason already for Atlanta ever since their loss in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat and the reported move with Liffmann is just the latest.
Atalnta announced that they will begin the search for a President of Basketball Operations and have hired Sportsology Group, a leading provider of strategic advisory and operational support in the sports industry, to direct the process. There is going to be a new front office group in Atlanta and the search is in the early stages of the process. There are going to be plenty of rumors until the Hawks narrow their search and one of the early rumblings is that the Hawks want to take a big swing in their search for a new director of basketball operations.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Hawks owner Tony Ressler has indicated that he is willing to pay the going rate for a top-tier and experienced lead decision-maker to manage the Hawks' hopes for gradually taking their promising young core to legitimate Eastern Conference contention. Former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers name has been mentioned as a potential target in Atlanta, too, and he has already worked closely with Saleh when both were with the Warriors. Timberwolves GM Tim Connelly is a name to watch due to his opt-out option on his contract.
Again, these are just rumors for now, but Stein has been a long-time reported around the league and it does seem like Atlanta is going to be thinking big with this hire. Myers of course was the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors during their run over the last decade, helping them to win four championships and put together some of the best rosters in NBA history.
Now, just because the Hawks might be interested in Myers does not mean that Myers would be interested in the Hawks. Myers stepped down from as the Warriors GM and president of basketball operations in May 2023 and has been working as a studio analyst for ESPN since. Would be interested in coming to help run the Hawks? It is possible, but Atlanta would have to make a lucrative offer for his services. His familiarity with Onsi Saleh could be helpful if the Hawks decide to pursue Myers. There is a long way to go in this search and keep an eye out for more news.
Prior to arriving in Atlanta in May 2024, Saleh spent the previous three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including their 2022 NBA Championship team, and ending his tenure as its vice president of basketball strategy & team counsel.
Before Golden State, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.
This was a mostly successful season for the Hawks, even if they did not make the playoffs. This was a young team that had a lot of unknowns heading into the season, but a lot of those questions got answered. Dyson Daniels was the perfect backcourt teammate with Trae Young and showed why he is one of the best defenders in the league while improving by leaps and bounds on offense. Zaccharie Risacher showed continued improvement and was one of the best rookies in the NBA this season. Onyeka Okongwu took over as the starting center and showed that he could hold that position for the Hawks, while Jalen Johnson looked like an All-Star. If Johnson had not suffered a season-ending injury, as well as Larry Nance and Clint Capela getting injured, the Hawks might have been a top-six seed in the East.
Additional Links
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Giannis to Orlando Magic, Hawks Get Okongwu Insurance
New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Kevin Durant to the Heat, Hawks Land Versatile Defender