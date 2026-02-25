2026 NBA Draft: Hawks Scoop Up Elite Trio Of Players In Latest Mock

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a playoff push. They are 29-31, having gone 3-1 since the All-Star Break, and Jonathan Kuminga just had one of the best debuts for a Hawks player in franchise history.

However, this is an organization who has admitted they are prioritizing development and has an eye towards the future. They are hoping to make the playoffs, but with a lottery pick, plus two other selections, the Hawks could add a lot of talent this offseason.

The Hawks don't have their own pick of course, but the more favorable selection between the Bucks and the Pelicans. Right now, New Orleans is 5th in lottery odds and Milwaukee is 10th. The Pelicans have strung together some wins and have a favorable schedule the rest of the way so this pick could continue to fall in placement if the Pelicans continue to win games.

For now though, they have a top five pick and in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Hawks land one of the premier talents of the draft along with two other exciting prospects:

4. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

Position: PF | Size: 6'10", 215 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Jermaine O'Neal

"Regardless of how a current hand injury plays out, Caleb Wilson may have distanced himself further from whoever is No. 5 on draft boards after his 23-point game against Cameron Boozer and Duke.

The nation's dunk leader hit tough shot after tough shot over Boozer and Maliq Brown, showcasing both isolation footwork and shotmaking versatility with various fallaways, a pull-up and three-pointer.

Scouts know they'll be able to bank on his athleticism and quickness for easy baskets and defensive playmaking, but Wilson is also now shooting 61.2 percent on post-ups, he's making regular plays handling the ball in transition, and he's registering a strong 18.0 assist percentage.

The consistent flashes of expanding skill hint at a future player who can double as both a play-finisher/energizer and option NBA coaches can feature and run offense through."

24. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Meleek Thomas (Arkansas)

Position: PG/SG | Size: 6'5", 185 lbs | Age: 19

Pro Comp: Jordan Clarkson

"Meleek Thomas has been a key weapon for Arkansas with his potent transition scoring, shotmaking (pull-ups and spot-ups) and dangerous float game. He's finished much better at the rim during conference play (65.1 percent) as well. The interest in Thomas would be greater if he was able to show more playmaking, but Darius Acuff Jr. is the clear quarterback for Arkansas, and NBA teams still desire guards that can self-create and score from off the ball."

57. Atlanta Hawks (via Celtics): Richie Saunders (BYU)

Position: SG | Size: 6'5", 200 lbs | Age: 24

Pro Comp: Ben Sheppard

"A torn ACL ends Richie Saunders' career at BYU. From a draft-stock perspective, there wasn't much left for him to sell teams on. The injury shouldn't factor into the equation, with the assumption he wasn't expected to play many NBA minutes next year, anyway. He'll be an option for a team that sees a shooting specialist and value in the second round"

Exciting Additions

This would be a really good draft haul for the Hawks.

They would land a potential franchise cornerstone in Wilson and two intriguing developmental talents. How would Wilson and Jalen Johnson fit together? That is an interesting question, but the talent that Wilson has is undeniable. He has surged up draft boards and there has even been talk of him getting into the top three. That might not be what happens at the end of the day, but the Hawks landing a top four player in this loaded draft would be a home run.