Atlanta Hawks Unveil Their Promo Schedule For The Upcoming 2025-2026 Season
A good sign that the 2025-2026 NBA season is getting closer is that the Atlanta Hawks have unveiled their promo schedule for the upcoming season.
Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced their highly anticipated promotional calendar for the 2025-26 NBA season, promising fans an unforgettable slate of theme nights, fan activations and community-centered celebrations at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
From cultural tributes to family-friendly fun, the season features 19 elevated game-day experiences designed to highlight the unique spirit of Atlanta, along with limited-edition giveaways and special ticket offers for fans of all ages.
“Every night at State Farm Arena is an opportunity to connect with our fans in ways that go beyond the game,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “With our 2025-26 promotional schedule, we're honoring the voices that shape Atlanta, creating space for community and celebrating the people who make this city special. We can’t wait to welcome our fans back and share another season filled with unforgettable moments.”
The Hawks will open the preseason on Monday, October 13, hosting their eighth annual Pride Night against the Miami Heat. The evening will recognize the LGBTQIA+ community, promote allyship, and cap off the 2025 Atlanta Pride Festival, which is being held during the weekend prior.
Excitement builds as the regular season officially begins with Opening Night presented by State Farm® on Wednesday, October 22, when the Hawks take on the Toronto Raptors. All fans in attendance will receive a complimentary black T-shirt, courtesy of State Farm.
The organization will host two bobblehead giveaway nights this season, celebrating standout performances from last year. On Tuesday, November 4, the Hawks return home to face the Orlando Magic, presented by Kaiser Permanente, for Dyson Daniels Bobblehead Night, honoring his 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Improved Player award. Then on Friday, January 23, 2026, the Hawks take on the Phoenix Suns for Zaccharie Risacher Bobblehead Night, who was named to the 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team. At each game, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary bobblehead, while supplies last.
The Hawks will gear up for another run in the NBA Cup, the league’s in-season tournament. The team will host two home games, presented by Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, November 7, and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, November 28.
On Wednesday, December 3, the Hawks will spotlight Outkast’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers, honoring the duo’s iconic contributions to Atlanta’s cultural legacy. To mark the occasion, the first 5,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Outkast collectible from Handmade by Robots at doors, while supplies last.
Throughout the season, the Hawks will present a series of curated theme nights celebrating Atlanta’s rich heritage and diverse traditions. These events will honor groups and individuals whose contributions continue to shape and inspire the city’s vibrant community.
Black excellence and community will be highlighted on Friday, December 5, with the fourth annual Divine 9 Night as the team takes on the Denver Nuggets. This special evening honors the legacy and impact of the historically Black Greek Letter Organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively known as the Divine Nine. For every ticket sold, a $5 donation will support the NPHC of Greater Atlanta.
The Hawks will host three special Kids Games this season, each featuring early tip-off times and exclusive giveaways for young fans. The first Kids Game takes place on Sunday, December 21, with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off against the Chicago Bulls. The first 3,000 kids in attendance will receive a Jalen Johnson youth replica jersey, while supplies last. The second Kids Game is set for Sunday, February 22 at 3:30 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets, where the first 3,000 kids will receive exclusive shoe charms. The final Kids Game of the season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, takes place on Saturday, March 14, with an early 3 p.m. tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the first 3,000 kids will receive a special youth shooting sleeve.
As the holiday season approaches, the Hawks will team up with Georgia Natural Gas (GNG) for a special Holiday Game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, December 23, offering festive entertainment and an arena wide giveaway, courtesy of GNG.
The annual MLK Day Game will take place on Monday, January 19 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The afternoon game will honor the life, legacy and lasting impact of Atlanta’s own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., recognizing his pivotal contributions to justice, equality and civil rights.
Then on Thursday, January 29, the Hawks take on the Houston Rockets in a game presented by Michelob ULTRA, with the first 5,000 fans receiving a limited-edition deck of Hawks-branded playing cards.
The spirit of education and heritage will shine on Saturday, February 7, with the seventh annual HBCU Night, presented by Chase against the Charlotte Hornets. This evening celebrates the academic excellence and rich cultural legacy of over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), institutions that have been instrumental in shaping African American higher education.
The second annual Culture Fest returns on Friday, February 20, during the game against the Miami Heat, honoring the heritage and global influence of African, Caribbean, and Latin communities that shape Atlanta’s culture.
Wrapping up February, the Hawks will welcome fans for their second annual Black History Month Game, fueled by Georgia Natural Gas on Thursday, February 26 against the Washington Wizards, honoring the accomplishments and contributions of the African American community.
Sunday, March 1, the Hawks will debut their inaugural Next Gen Night, presented by Novelis, designed to inspire and engage the next generation of Hawks fans as the team faces the Portland Trail Blazers. The first 5,000 attendees will receive a limited-edition hat, courtesy of Novelis. Later in the month, on Thursday, March 12, the Hawks will partner with Crown Royal for the tenth consecutive Crowning Courage Night, paying tribute to active-duty and retired military personnel during their game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The giveaways continue Monday, March 23, as the Hawks battle the Memphis Grizzlies in a game presented by SportsRadio 92.9 The Game, where the first 5,000 fans will be gifted a stylish baseball hat.
The Hawks will round out Women’s History Month by spotlighting the remarkable women of Atlanta with a special Ladies Night presented by your Atlanta Area BMW Centers on Saturday, March 28, against the Sacramento Kings.
As the regular season concludes, the Hawks will celebrate True to Atlanta Night presented by Ticketmaster, on Friday, April 10, during the team’s final home game against Cleveland. This special night will be dedicated to Hawks fans through exclusive giveaways and unforgettable in-game experiences that reflect the pride and passion of Atlanta.