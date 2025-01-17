Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have won two straight games and will be back on the road for a tough matchup tomorrow vs the Boston Celtics. Ahead of their game vs the Celtics tomorrow, Atlanta has released its injury report and it has some very good news.
Trae Young (right rib contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) are both probable while Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) has been upgraded to questiobale. Zaccharie Risacher is out, along with Larry Nance, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller.
This is very good news for the Hawks. Johnson has been out since the Hawks' loss to the Lakers two weeks ago, but is now questionable. Hunter has missed the last two games but looks likely to play tomorrow vs Boston. Young missed Wednesday's game vs Chicago as well. Whether Johnson plays or not tomorrow, it does appear that he is headed in the right direction as far as his health goes.
Be sure to keep an eye out for any updates from Boston. The Celtics play a game tonight vs Orlando and could have players sit out tomorrow on the second half of a back to back.
The Hawks had their backs up against the wall on Wednesday night against the Bulls, but unexpected performances from two-way players Keaton Wallace and Daeqwon Plowden gave them a huge win over Chicago on the road. While Wallace has played some this season for the Hawks, Plowden had never played in the NBA before. All it took from him on Wednesday was one of the most surprisingly successful NBA debuts in Hawks history. Plowden finished with 19 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 5-6 from three, as well as four rebounds. He came off the bench to give the Hawks a huge boost. Wallace also had a career night. He finished with 27 points, six assists, six rebounds, and four steals. He ran the offense well and found guys for open shots all night long, as well as playing good defense on Coby White.
The Hawks did not have a great night shooting the ball on Wednesday, finishing 41% from the field and 30% from three, but they forced turnovers, had a huge edge in second-chance points, and limited the Bulls from the three-point line. Chicago shot 44% from the field, but only 22% from three. Atlanta did a great job of closing out on shooters and not letting the Bulls get a lot of open looks.
The craziest stat about this game is the fact that the Hawks never trailed. Chicago was mostly healthy in this game while the Hawks were missing their top three scorers, but Atlanta got the lead and never gave it back. There were times in the second half when the Bulls got it in single digits, but the Hawks squashed that momentum quickly and never let them have a chance to win the game.
