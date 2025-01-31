Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are currently on one of their worst stretches of the year. They are currently on a seven-game losing streak and desparetely need to find some life as they slip down the standings. They have an opportunity to do that on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Ahead of that game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young is listed as probable (right hamstring tightness) while Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) and Clint Capela (back spasms) remain out. Jalen Johnson (torn labrum, left shoulder) and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery) are out for the year. There has been no change in Cody Zeller's status as he is listed as out (not with team).
This game comes at a poor time for Atlanta. Their seven-game skid coincides with the Pacers having arguably their best month of the season. They've established themselves as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference and seem capable of fending off the Heat for that spot.
Without Johnson, the Hawks are leaning on DeAndre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher to step up and take on some of his workload. Hunter scored a career-high 35 points in a 100-92 loss to the Timberwolves while Risacher collected his second 30-point game of his rookie campaign against the Cavaliers yesterday. The Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA, but the Hawks were 2-0 against them before yesterday.
Risacher did everything he could to get Atlanta a win. He scored 30 points on an efficient 11-14 night shooting from the field and 5-6 from three in 25 minutes. This was his second career 30-point game and his development over this second half of the season will be very important.
Atlanta's bench did not rise to the occasion. Outside of a 25-point effort by DeAndre Hunter, the bnech was largely dismal from a scoring perspective. Vit Krejci had six points, Garrison Matthews had six points, Keaton Wallace had two points, and Larry Nance had zero. When four players are combining for 14 points off the bench, it is going to be tough to win games. Atlanta shot 46% from the field and 33% from three tonight.
Although it is very easy to make the argument that Trae Young deserved an All-Star nod this year, the Cavaliers kept him in check. He had 15 points and 10 assists tonight on 5-16 shooting. Onyeka Okongwu had 14 points and seven rebounds in another game as the Hawks' starting center. After a forgettable two games against the Timberwolves and Houston, Okongwu looked better on both ends of the court against the Cavaliers.
One thing that needs to be better against Indiana is the defense. Atlanta allowed the Cavs to shoot nearly 60% from the field and while they did not shoot the ball well from three, the Hawks offense could not make them pay for that. Cleveland had seven players score in double digits, with Darius Garland (26 points), Donovan Mitchell (24 points), and Ty Jerome (20 points) all going over 20 points. The Cavs outplayed the Hawks from close to start to finish tonight and were the much better team. That cannot continue against Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the rest of the offensively-tilted Pacers tomorrow.
Related Links
NBA Trade Rumors: New Proposal Sees Atlanta Hawks Land $19M Raptors Center
Zaccharie Risacher Scores 30, But Atlanta Hawks Drop 7th Straight Game In 137-115 Loss to Cleveland
New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Deal Sends Brandon Ingram to ATL to Halt Skid, Orlando Adds Veteran Shooting