Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Official Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks are on the road tomorrow for their biggest game of the season against the Orlando Magic, and they are looking for a win to improve their odds of getting the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks and the Magic have split the first two meetings this year, with Atlanta winning the first game in Orlando and then the Magic winning in Atlanta. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Hawks have released their injury report, and it is no different from the usual.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while Clint Capela and Larry Nance remain out.
Before last night, the Hawks had lost three in a row and five of their last six, but their offense clicked in a big way last night. The defense not so much though.
Considering their opponent, last night was arguably the worst performance of the Hawks' season. Utah had been an abysmal offensive team heading into last night, but they shot the ball very well, and if Atlanta had not been just as good on offense, they likely would have lost to the worst team in the NBA. Utah ended up shooting 52% from the field and 43% from three. Keyonte George scored 35 points and Collin Sexton chipped in 27 points. The Jazz had a 131 offensive rating and a true shooting percentage of 68%. Atlanta has had worse performances when it comes to shooting numbers this year, but given their opponent, this was an awful night on defense. Not what you want to see heading into the playoffs.
Atlanta scored their season-high in points with 147, and they could not be stopped at any point in the game. Just one week after setting their season high in points scored (145 vs Milwaukee), the Hawks' offense shot 57% from the field and hit 22 three-pointers in a 13-point win over the team with the worst record in the NBA. Atlanta had 43 assists on 54 made baskets, marking the most assists in a non-overtime game for the Hawks since 1993. It was the best offensive performance for the Hawks this season, and they needed it considering how poor their defense played Of the Hawks' nine-man rotation, only two players did not score in double-figures. Onyeka Okongwu led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but it was hard to find a real flaw with the Hawks' offense tonight. The bench for the Hawks scored 56 points tonight, and overall, Atlanta kept their turnovers down, committing only 11 tonight. The Hawks finished tonight with a 140.3 offensive rating and a 71% true shooting percentage.
