Where to Watch the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game: Time, TV Channel and Rosters

For the second straight season, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher is going to be competing in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge.

In 41 games (all starts), Risacher is averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.3 minutes (.451 FG%, .352 3FG%). The second-year forward is one of only six sophomores averaging 10-or-more points on at least .450% shooting from the field and .350% from three-point territory. He is shooting .364% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers this season, the fifth-highest clip amongst all second-year players (min. 140 3FGA).

Risacher knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 7, finishing with 25 points on 8-13 shooting from the field, 7-9 from deep, in addition to eight rebounds and one block in 34 minutes. His seven makes from three-point land are tied for the most triples in a single game by a second-year player this season.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

When: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Intuit Dome --Los Angeles, California

Streaming: Peacock

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick scored his 1,000th career point on Nov. 4 in a victory over the Orlando Magic (20 years, 210 days), becoming the fourth-youngest Hawk to pour in 1,000 points and one of only five players 20-years-or-younger to hit the 1,000-point plateau, joining Josh Smith (20 years, 39 days), John Drew (20 years, 124 days), Trae Young (20 years, 156 days) and Marvin Williams (20 years, 228 days).

Risacher, who suited up for Team T in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Game, has seen action in 116 career games (114 starts), owning averages of 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.5 minutes (.456 FG%, .354 3FG%). His 114 starts are the second-most in his draft class.

Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady will join Austin Rivers as the four honorary coaches selected for the Castrol Rising Stars mini tourney.

Here are the rosters for tonight's Rising Star Game:

Team Melo

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks (out with foot injury)

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Team Vince

Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Egor Dёmin, Brooklyn Nets

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyshawn George, Washington Wizards

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies

Team T-Mac

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder (injured, will not play)

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Cam Spencer, Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat

Team Austin

Sean East II, Salt Lake City Stars

Ron Harper Jr., Maine Celtics

David Jones Garcia, Austin Spurs (injured, will not play)

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, San Diego Clippers

Alijah Martin, Raptors 905

Tristen Newton, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Yang Hansen, Rip City Remix

Mac McClung, Chicago Bulls