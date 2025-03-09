Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Updated Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have won two games in a row and three of their last four heading into Monday's game vs the 76ers. The Hawks are now in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, as well as leading the Southeast Division. With some winnable games coming up, Atlanta will look to continue their move up when they face a 76ers team that has not been as good as advertised when the season began. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) and Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture) are questionable for tomorrow's game. Krejci has not played since before the All-Star break, but was upgraded to questionable ahead of last night's game before being eventually ruled out. Young left the game in the third quarter due to a left quad contusion, but came back just a few minutes later and played the rest of the game. Keep an eye on their status for tomorrow's game, a very winnable game for the Hawks.
For the second time in the last three games, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers. It was a closer game this time around, but clutch fourth quarters from Caris LeVert and Trae Young propelled the Hawks to a win over Indiana, who was missing star point guard Tyrese Haliburton again, and they moved them into 7th place in the Eastern Conference.
Young and LeVert combined for 62 of the Hawks' 120 points and 19 of the Hawks' 25 fourth quarter points. After an injury scare in the third quarter, Young finished tonight's game with 36 points and eight assists on 11-24 shooting. LeVert has become a player who steps up in the fourth quarter of games for the Hawks and he did it again tonight, scoring nine in the fourth and 26 in the game on 10-17 shooting.
A big night from Onyeka Okongwu should not go overlooked. Okongwu had 16 points and 16 rebounds, as well as three blocks and three steals. Okongwu has had two straight big outings against the Pacers and was pivotal last night.
Overall, the Hawks slowed down after a big first quarter and ended up shooting 46% from the field and 29% from three. The Hawks scored 58 points in the paint.
Atlanta played solid defense all night, especially in the first quarter, where they held Indiana to 19 points. The Pacers shot 44% from the field and 30% from three tonight. After missing Thursday's game, you could tell what kind of impact that Benedict Mathurin brings to the Pacers. He scored 30 points last night and was consistently the go-to option for the Pacers. After a big night on Thursday, Pascal Siakam scored 23 points on 8-19 shooting.
