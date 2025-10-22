Atlanta Hawks vs Toronto Raptors: Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
It is opening night for most of the NBA, including the Hawks, who are hosting the Toronto Raptors tonight.
The game is getting closer to tipoff and just now, both teams have announced their starting lineups for tonight's game:
Hawks
G- Trae Young
G- Dyson Daniels
F- Zaccharie Risacher
F- Jalen Johnson
C- Kristaps Porzingis
Raptors
G- Immanuel Quickley
G- RJ Barrett
F- Brandon Ingram
F- Scottie Barnes
C- Jakob Poeltl
Keys to Victory
Our own Rohan Raman broke down some keys to tonight's game:
"The Raptors are especially poor at shooting from deep. Outside of Gradey Dick and Quickley, there aren't many players the Hawks need to worry about when it comes to putting up threes at a high volume. The addition of Ingram might help in that regard - he averaged a career-best 6.4 3PA through the 18 games he played last season. However, the consistent knock on Ingram throughout his career is that he attempts less threes than expected. Considering that Atlanta has enough length and size on the perimeter to close out on Toronto's already-limited shooters, this might be a matchup where Atlanta has the shooting advantage.
The Hawks also have two excellent perimeter defenders in Daniels and Alexander-Walker who can force turnovers on Toronto's ball-handlers. Daniels averaged 4.5 steals against the Raptors last season and also had a big two-way game against them, putting up 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a narrow Hawks loss. Alexander-Walker hasn't put up the same numbers, but he's still extremely good at navigating through screens. The Raptors were 9th in the NBA in points off screens last season, so he should be able to provide a major boost to the Hawks in that regard.
The Raptors also will be without former point guard Davion Mitchell, who was a particularly frustrating matchup for Trae Young last season. Mitchell held Young to under 20 points on poor efficiency in two of their matchups during the regular season and also did a good job on Young in the play-in tournament. Quickley has done a good job on Young in the past, but there's reason to believe Young has a better chance of being able to impact the game with Quickley in pursuit rather than Mitchell."