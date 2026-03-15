Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

The Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham have a 4.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday’s battle with the No. 6-seeded Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has dropped six of its last 10 games, falling behind the Orlando Magic in the standings, and a loss on Sunday would drop them into the play-in tournament field.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have won three in a row and are favored on the road in this matchup.

All season long, the Raptors have struggled against the best teams in the league, going well under .500 against teams that are .500 or better. Their recent slide could be a sign that they overachieved early in the season, and they could fall as far as the No. 8 seed – or worse – in the 2025-26 season.

Detroit won the first meeting between these teams by 18 points, but can it cover on the road this time around?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (-110)

Raptors +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -175

Raptors: +145

Total

223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pistons vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), TSN

Pistons record: 48-18

Raptors record: 37-29

Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Ausar Thompson – available

Isaiah Stewart – out

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Raptors Injury Report

Collin Murray-Boyles – out

Chucky Hepburn – out

Pistons vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-127)

Scottie Barnes is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game this season, but he’s gone into a recent slump on the glass.

Barnes is averaging 4.2 rebounds per game over his last nine matchups, failing to clear this line in all of them. He’s only picked up more than 6.5 rebounds in one game since the All-Star break.

The Pistons are one of the best rebounding teams in the league, ranking third in rebound percentage and third in opponent rebound per game. Barnes did have seven rebounds against them earlier this season, but he’s clearly taken a step back in that regard as of late.

Since the break, Barnes is averaging just 8.9 rebound chances per game, down from his season average of over 13 per game.

Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Detroit to cover on the road:

The Pistons saw their lead dwindle a bit in the Eastern Conference after a mini losing streak after the All-Star break, but they’re back to 4.5 games up on the Boston Celtics heading into Sunday’s game with Toronto.

The Raptors are freefalling at the moment, as they’ve fallen behind Orlando in the standings and are in danger of dropping into the play-in tournament with a loss on Sunday.

Toronto has struggled at home this season, going 5-6 against the spread as a home underdog and 18-16 straight up. On top of that, Scottie Barnes and company are eight games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better.

So, the Pistons – who have an 18-point win over Toronto already this season – are in a prime spot to cover as small favorites.

Detroit is just 6-4 in its last 10 games, yet it still ranks in the top-10 in the league in net rating during that stretch. The Raptors’ offense (19th in the NBA this season) is going to have a tough time against Detroit’s No. 2 defense – which held the Raptors under 100 points already this season.

I love this price for the Pistons on Sunday.

Pick: Pistons -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.