Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards are getting ready to tip off tonight's game in D.C. and both teams just announced their starting lineups:
Hawks:
G- Trae Young
G - Dyson Daniels
F - Zaccharie Risacher
F - Georges Niang
C - Onyeka Okongwu
Wizards:
G-Bub Carrington
G- Jordan Poole
F- Bilal Coulibaly
F - Justin Champagnie
C - Richaun Holmes
Atlanta picked up a big win last night against the Milwaukee Bucks and now they have a three-game road trip ahead of the All-Star Break. The road trip begins tonight against the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Washington Wizards. For those that don't know, the Wizards have beaten the Hawks twice this season. Washington has also been playing pretty well recently, winning three of their last four, including a near-upset win over Cleveland last night. Just because the Wizards have a bad record does not mean they can't win tonight.
While the Hawks have struggled over the past two weeks, they have a chance to win their third game in four tries and they are still in the hunt for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference. This is a game they need to win.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 9th in the NBA in PPG, 17th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 28th in turnovers, and 9th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 20th in points per 100 possessions, 20th in effective field goal percentage, 20th in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 28th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 24th in three-point attempts allowed, and 26th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 27th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
Washington comes into this game 27th in PPG, 28th in field goal percentage, 10th in 3PA, 29th in 3P%, 24th in FTA, 18th in rebounding, and 27th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Washington is 30th in points per 100 possessions, 28th in effective field goal percentage, 25th in turnover percentage, 23rd in offensive rebounding percentage, and 28th in free throw rate.
It is not much better defensively for the Wizards. Washington ranks 30th in PPG allowed, 26th in FG% allowed, 28th in 3PA allowed, and 21st in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Washington ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
