BREAKING: Hawks Trade Former 1st Round Pick AJ Griffin For The No. 44 Pick in the 2024 NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks have just made a trade, but it is not the one that people have been waiting to see. Former 1st round pick AJ Griffin has been dealt to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft per multiple reports.
Griffin had a solid rookie season with the Hawks in 2022-2023, but he fell out of the rotation last year and struggled when he did get playing time. During his rookie season, Griffin averaged 8.9 PPG and shot 39% from three in 72 games. Last season, he played in 20 games, averaging 2.4 PPG and shooting only 25% from three. Griffin took time away from the team for a personal absence in December.
One notable thing about this trade is that it puts Atlanta right at the $171M luxury tax.
I am still a believer in Griffin and his three-point shooting ability to help a team, but it seemed pretty clear that the he might need a fresh start somewhere else. It will be interesting to see who the Hawks target with the No. 44 pick in the second round of this draft.
The Hawks did not have a 2nd round pick in this year's draft until this deal. The only first round pick they had last night was the No. 1 overall pick and after much speculation about what they were going to do with the No. 1 pick, stayed put and drafted French forward Zaccharie Risacher, who had become the odds-on favorite to be selected No.1. There were no trades or surprises, the Hawks stuck at No. 1 and took the guy most people thought they were going to take. There is a lot of debate over whetherRisacher deserves to go No. 1, but he does bring a certain skill set that is coveted around the NBA, which is a big wing player who can guard multiple positions and shoot the ball well.
Stayed tuned for more later today. The 2nd round of the 2024 NBA Draft is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m.