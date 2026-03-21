Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Blowout Loss vs the Houston Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Houston Rockets tonight for the second time this season and were looking to split the season series. However, that did not happen, and the Hawks' 11-game win streak came to an end, raising questions about whether the weak schedule was the reason or if the team is actually a threat moving forward.

1. Halfcourt offense looked sloppy

On top of facing their best opponent in a long while, the Hawks were probably due for a shooting variance game from hell.



If you normalized the 3PT shooting, Atlanta would still be losing, but it would be a lot closer.



8-27 for Hawks



11-22 for Rockets — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 21, 2026

In the first half, the Hawks didn't quite get things going as they should have in terms of pushing the pace and getting easy scoring opportunities. Whenever they tried to move the ball or push the pace, it seemed like Houston was with them every step of the way and forced a turnover. Whenever Atlanta tried to score inside, someone was in the passing lane to steal the ball, and as a result, they lost the fast-break points battle, which they usually win.

2. Defensive struggles

A lot of the Hawks problems are just about getting back to it another night when the outside shots are falling and the refs don't lose sight for a quarter.



But the transition defense has been inexplicable. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) March 21, 2026

The Hawks made an emphasis on double-teaming Alperen Sengun, which, in turn, left Kevin Durant to get many one-on-one or open looks for scoring. In the first half, Durant scored 18 points on 58% shooting from the field and benefited from strong ball movement as Houston had eight guys in double figures. Houston ended the night shooting 50% from the field, 47% from three-point range, and dished out 33 assists, which is nine more than they usually average.

Sengun finished with a near triple-double of 15 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Jabari Smith finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, with 14 of his 23 points coming in the first half, and Durant finished with 25 points.

3. Abysmal third quarter

not 1️⃣ but TWO Amen alleys ⏫ pic.twitter.com/Eu6HpO9uqu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 21, 2026

While the Hawks cut things close to end the first half, things didn't quite go that way in the second, as they would allow Houston to go on a 19-4 run in the third quarter. By this point, the Rockets had gone up by over 20 points and ended the third quarter up 25. The sequence that practically ended things was when Houston made three straight three-pointers, capitalizing on Atlanta's mistakes and lack of defense.

4. What's next

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After a rough loss like this, the Hawks are lucky to move on to play another Western Conference team, the struggling Golden State Warriors. While this loss isn't something to put much stock in right now, it'll be interesting to watch how the Hawks perform moving forward, as their schedule includes other contenders from both conferences. As of late, this is the best team the Hawks have faced since the NBA All-Star Break.