Could Russell Westbrook fit on the Atlanta Hawks?
This week, the Atlanta Hawks traded third-year point guard Kobe Bufkin in exchange for $110,000 cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that was more of a salary dump for Atlanta. The trade freed up 4.5 million for the Hawks to gain roster flexibility for the upcoming season, which leaves the question of what the Hawks will do next with the free roster space.
This move, however, makes you wonder what potential point guard would fill in that opening at the position. Today, we will take a look at whether the Hawks decided to sign future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook to the team and what his potential impact would look like, most likely as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate off the bench. Before we take a look at how Westbrook's impact in Atlanta would be, we must go back and look at how this potential role has played out for him on other teams in the past few seasons.
Is Russ a possibility?
With the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook had arguably his worst stint of his career and what some would consider the start of the end of his prime. By his second year, the Lakers had him coming off the bench, where he finished averaging 15.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 7.5 APG, and 1.1 SPG on 41/29/65% shooting splits. Although he put up close to a triple-double, his time with the Lakers is mainly remembered for the constant mistakes he made from missed layups, turnovers, and poor shot selection.
After the Lakers, Westbrook went to the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Denver Nuggets, where he played a Sixth Man role. In his time with the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 5.0 RPG on 46/30/67% shooting splits, where he found himself requesting to come off the bench to help the team find its flow offensively and stabilize the lineups for the team in his second season there. In Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 4.9 RPG, on 44/32/66% in 75 games this season off the bench, where he found himself in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year and played a valuable role in getting the Nuggets past the Clippers in the NBA Playoffs.
As far as Westbrook's fit in Atlanta, it would be similar to his role in Denver and LA, as he would likely be relied upon to lead the bench unit with his pace and aggression. As we've seen in his previous two stops, Westbrook can still be a reasonable enough offensive force off the bench for any team. Still, specifically in Atlanta, he would help bring a consistent scoring prowess for the second unit. If he could play around 15 minutes a night, he could help Trae Young's minutes by dropping some and not being relied on to lead the offense as much, which could help the Hawks come playoff time or help Young avoid or play through nagging injuries.
This fit is significantly valuable for Atlanta, based on Westbrook's leadership and veteran experience, which could help this young Hawks team grow in big moments. His ability to push the pace in open court would make the team even more fun to watch. Pairing Westbrook at any stage of his career with a team that can shoot, defend, and get to the rim is a recipe for high success, as well as bringing him off the bench, where he's not needed to be the primary scoring option.
Overall, if the Hawks could make a move on Westbrook, it would likely be a good move based on the reasons given and the fact that it won't cost them much. However, where things can get tricky is if Westbrook's efficiency dips, high isolation plays, and high usage rate occur, then it can hold the Hawks back from where they are trying to get. Based on both scenarios, the Hawks should give it a try and see where Westbrook could help them moving forward this season.