Dominique Wilkins Trolls Dunk Contest with Kanye Meme

Dominique Wilkins Uses Kanye West Meme to Shade NBA Slam Dunk Contest

This is too accurate.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

You may not keep up with Kanye West (now known as 'Ye') as closely as I do. That's alright because I'll get you caught up on what you have missed and how it pertains to the Atlanta Hawks.

West has been feuding with everyone from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish to Pete Davidson to Kid Cudi this week. His preferred medium is his official Instagram account. Before going to the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, West posted a few photos of himself holding up a yellow legal pad with a written explanation that his account had not been hacked.

Naturally, it turned into a meme within minutes. Here's where the Hawks come into the equation. Their legendary player and current television broadcaster, Dominque Wilkins, is good at memes as well as basketball, business, and broadcasting. Check it out for yourself below.

I love it. Sure, Wilkins won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1985 and 1990. But he should have won in 1988 too. His dunks were objectively better than Michael Jordan's, but the contest took place in Chicago, and Wilkins never stood a chance of getting a fair shake from the judges.

It's almost time for the NBA All-Star Weekend, and Trae Young will be there representing the Hawks. But before 'Ice Trae' gets there and makes more memories, let's look back at that incredible contest between 'Air Jordan' and 'The Human Highlight Film'.

