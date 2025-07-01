Early Winners of the Offseason? The NBA World is Buzzing About the Atlanta Hawks on First Day of Free Agency
It has been a big night for the Atlanta Hawks.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend.
Social media is loving what the Hawks are doing. Atlanta has been one of the main stories of the night and there has been plenty of reaction to what they have done so far: