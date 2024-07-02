Even Without Any More Moves, The Hawks Should Be A Team Built for 2025

My best estimate of max spending power each NBA has remaining (most they could offer a single free agent signing):



ATL - Taxpayer MLE - $5.2M

BOS - Veteran Minimum - $2.1M

BKN - Non-Taxpayer MLE - $12.8M

CHA - Room Exception - $7.9M

CHI - Partial Non-Taxpayer MLE - $4.3M

CLE -…