Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Hawks vs Raptors Matchup
Atlanta Hawks basketball is back tonight.
The Hawks begin their highly anticipated regular season with a home matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta comes into this game completely healthy and it will be the regular season debuts for new additions like Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Asa Newell and Luke Kennard.
Toronto is an interesting team heading into the season. Scottie Barnes is one of the league's best young talents, this will be the Raptors debut for Brandon Ingra, and Immanuel Quickley is hoping to stay healthy this season and Toronto is going to need him to. This team's shooting is very questionable heading into the season and Quickley might be the only starter who is going to be able to reliably knock down threes.
Keys To Victory
Our own Rohan Raman broke down some keys to tonight's game:
"The Raptors are especially poor at shooting from deep. Outside of Gradey Dick and Quickley, there aren't many players the Hawks need to worry about when it comes to putting up threes at a high volume. The addition of Ingram might help in that regard - he averaged a career-best 6.4 3PA through the 18 games he played last season. However, the consistent knock on Ingram throughout his career is that he attempts less threes than expected. Considering that Atlanta has enough length and size on the perimeter to close out on Toronto's already-limited shooters, this might be a matchup where Atlanta has the shooting advantage.
The Hawks also have two excellent perimeter defenders in Daniels and Alexander-Walker who can force turnovers on Toronto's ball-handlers. Daniels averaged 4.5 steals against the Raptors last season and also had a big two-way game against them, putting up 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a narrow Hawks loss. Alexander-Walker hasn't put up the same numbers, but he's still extremely good at navigating through screens. The Raptors were 9th in the NBA in points off screens last season, so he should be able to provide a major boost to the Hawks in that regard.
The Raptors also will be without former point guard Davion Mitchell, who was a particularly frustrating matchup for Trae Young last season. Mitchell held Young to under 20 points on poor efficiency in two of their matchups during the regular season and also did a good job on Young in the play-in tournament. Quickley has done a good job on Young in the past, but there's reason to believe Young has a better chance of being able to impact the game with Quickley in pursuit rather than Mitchell."
Who wins?
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be favorites at home tonight, as they are currently 5.5-point favorites according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 237.
With games against Orlando and Oklahoma City coming at the end of the week, it would be beneficial for Atlanta to start 1-0 with a home win tonight. The Hawks depth is more trustworthy and I think they are the more talented team.
Final Score: Hawks 117, Raptors 112 (Raptors +5.5 and Under)
