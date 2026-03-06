Regrading the Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Deals One Month Later

The NBA is one month removed from the trade deadline. There were a lot of forward facing deals at this year's deadline, including from the Atlanta Hawks, but they are also helping out with the present.

Let's take a look at those deals.

1. Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert

While not a trade deadline deal, I am including it here anyway.

You can argue that this is still too low of a return for a player of Young's caliber and I would not disagree, but McCollum has been really solid for the Hawks and is an expiring contract. The big takeaway for the Hawks is that they are not going to have to pay Young a big contract and handicap their books moving forward.

McCollum has taken Zaccharie Risacher's place in the starting lineup and with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu, they have formed one of the best five man units in the NBA.

Kispert has had good moments as a Hawk, but struggles with consistent defense and if he is not hitting threes, he does not bring a lot to the floor.

Overall, it was a light return for one of the best point guards in the NBA, but the Hawks have made it work.

Grade: B

2. Cash Considerations for Jock Landale

The Hawks were desperate for any kind of production from a backup center and they sent cash considerations to the Utah Jazz for Jock Landale. He scored 27 points in his first game as a Hawk and has been a steady presence since.

He is averaging 10.8 PPG and 4.6 RPG in the eleven games that he has played in and is shooting 53% from the field and 44% from three. He has some defensive limitations, but for the super low price he was gotten at, this was a home run of a deal.

Grade: A+

3. Vit Krejci to Portland for two second round picks and Duop Reath

This is still the deal that the Hawks probably could have been better off without making. They are still a solid three point shooting team without Krejci and maybe he was not in their long term plans, but he was a great success story and unless the Hawks turn those second round picks into a real player, this is not a great deal for Atlanta, nor is it a horrible one. Atlanta sold high on a young player and gained future assets for him.

Grade: C+

4. Luke Kennard to Los Angeles for Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second round pick

This was a controversial deal at the time given how well Kennard was playing for the Hawks and how Vincent has struggled this season, but the Hawks flipped an expiring contract for a future asset and traded away a player who is a great shooter, but does not get up enough volume and gets played off the floor in the playoffs.

Kennard is shooting 51% from three for the Lakers but Los Angeles is also one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Vincent has not been very good for Atlanta, but with the Hawks not going to be contenders this year and needing more assets, even second round picks, this was a fine trade.

Grade: C+

5. Kristaps Porzingis to Golden State for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield

This has been the most talked about trade in the past couple of weeks. The Hawks made this move due to Porzingis being unavailable and they took a chance on a young forward who had flashed some talent.

You can argue this has been the most lopsided trade of the deadline.

In Atlanta's most recent victory on 3/1, forward Jonathan Kuminga tallied 20 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, 1-2 from deep, 5-7 from the free throw line, in addition to seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench. In his three games as a Hawk, the 6-7 forward is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 26.4 minutes of action.

Per Elias Sports, Kuminga is just the fourth Hawk in franchise history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in his first three games with the club, joining Glenn Robinson (2002-03), Antoine Walker (2004-05), and Dominique Wilkins (1982-83). He owns a total +/- of +59 in his first three games with the team, the best in a player's first three games with the Hawks since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era) and the best by any player in the NBA since OG Anunoby with the Knicks (+74).

Porzingis has played one game for the Warriors, playing 17 minutes.

Kuminga has made the Hawks more interesing and has flashed that big potential, even if it is against weak competition.

Grade: A