Five Biggest Takeaways From The Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule
The NBA Schedule has officially arrived.
The Atlanta Hawks open the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at State Farm Arena, hosting the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.) on ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the National Basketball Association announced today, as the Hawks released their 2025-26 Schedule presented by Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the Hawks.
Atlanta is scheduled for 13 national television appearances, including three games on ESPN/ESPN App, three on NBC/Peacock, four on Peacock and three on NBA on Prime.
The Hawks begin the season with two-of-three contests at home (Toronto and defending NBA champion Oklahoma City), followed by the first of four season-long tying four-game road trips (Chicago, Brooklyn, Indiana, Cleveland).
So with the Hawks schedule now out, what are the key takeaways?
1. Hawks Face Early Season West Coast Trip
When you are a team on the East Coast, one of the first things you look for on an NBA schedule is when you take a trip to the West Coast. Most East Coast teams will knock out those games on long road trips and the Hawks have a couple. One of them is early in the season.
After hosting the Lakers on Nov. 8th, the Hawks will head out West to face the Clippers, Kings, Jazz, and Suns. Of those four teams, only the Clippers are thought to be a playoff team, but West Coast trips can be tricky. How will the Hawks navigate that?
2. Hawks face a heavy road schedule in January
January is a road-heavy month with the Hawks playing 10-of-16 games away from Atlanta, including another four-game West Coast swing (Denver, Golden State, LA Lakers, Portland). On Monday, Jan. 19, the Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on MLK Day at State Farm Arena (1 p.m., Peacock)
This West Coast trip will be harder than the first. The Nuggets, Lakers, and Warriors are all potential playoff teams and the Blazers have one of the best defenses in the NBA.
3. Hawks have 13 back-to-backs and 13 National TV Appearances
The Hawks play 13 sets of back-to-backs this season, including two home/home, one home/road, seven road/home and three road/road sets. Excluding Emirates NBA Cup games, Atlanta plays every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except Chicago, Milwaukee, and New York (two home/one road), as well as Detroit, Indiana, and Philadelphia (one home/two road).
4. The Final Six Games Could Be Huge for Playoff Seeding
If the Eastern Conference plays out how most are projecting, then the final six games for the Hawks could mean a lot when it comes to playoff seeding.
The final six games of the season are at Orlando, at Brooklyn, home vs the Knicks, at Cleveland, home vs Cleveland, and at Miami. The Knicks, Magic, and Cavaliers are all projected to be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and if the standings are tight, how the Hawks perform over the last stretch could signal where they are when the playoffs begin.
5. Hawks face early tests
After the opener vs Toronto, the Hawks face two of the best teams in the NBA back to back. Atlanta will travel to Orlando for their first matchup vs the Magic and then host the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder the day after. Can the Hawks win both games? Split them? If not, they will have to naviagte a potential 1-2 or even 0-3 start to the season.