Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Wizards

If you're a regular reader of mine, then you know how strongly I feel about Trae Young being named to First Team All-NBA. The All-Star point guard is averaging 28.3 points and 9.7 assists per game. No other player is even close to averaging that in both statistical categories.

As we near the end of the regular season, it's important to remind ourselves of what the narrative was at the beginning of the season. Young's detractors said his game would fall apart with the new rule changes. On the contrary, his production has increased, and so has his efficiency. Like the meme says, "RIP Bozos."