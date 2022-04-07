Four Key Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Wizards

Four Takeaways from Hawks Win Over Wizards
What We Learned from Hawks Win
Trae Young - All-NBA
If you're a regular reader of mine, then you know how strongly I feel about Trae Young being named to First Team All-NBA. The All-Star point guard is averaging 28.3 points and 9.7 assists per game. No other player is even close to averaging that in both statistical categories.
As we near the end of the regular season, it's important to remind ourselves of what the narrative was at the beginning of the season. Young's detractors said his game would fall apart with the new rule changes. On the contrary, his production has increased, and so has his efficiency. Like the meme says, "RIP Bozos."
Kristaps Porzingis is Back?
It's hard to believe, but Kristaps Porzingis was runner-up for the 2016 Rookie of the Year Award behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Producing on the court has never been the problem for the 'Unicorn.' It's been staying on the court and avoiding injuries.
Last night, Porzingis went for 26 points and 18 rebounds. His numbers have officially rebounded this season, and hopefully, he get can get his promising career back on track.
De'Andre Hunter Still Shaky on Offense
It's hard to argue that De'Andre Hunter has not regressed in some ways this season. His numbers are down and he's less efficient compared to last season. However, the good news is that he's played 51 games so far, which is a step in the right direction.
Although Hunter's inconsistent offensive game is disheartening, it's important to remember that he's the Hawks' best perimeter defender. He could go 0-20 and the team still needs him on the floor.
Hawks Defense Has Potential
Last night was a tale of two halves for the Hawks' defense. By halftime, they had surrendered 65 points to a lottery team. However, they allowed only 38 points in the second half.
Their effort and execution have improved. But they are still desperately missing John Collins, who is out with finger and foot injuries. If they hope to make a playoff push, they have to get Collins back ASAP.
