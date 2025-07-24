Giving Kitchen Partners with Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to Launch “Forkside Seats”
Giving Kitchen (GK), the James Beard award-winning nonprofit providing emergency assistance to food service workers, is proud to announce an all-new, one-night-only dining experience: Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats fueled by Georgia Natural Gas, happening on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at State Farm Arena.
This one-of-a-kind event brings together Atlanta’s most buzzworthy new restaurants and celebrated chefs for an unforgettable night of food, flavor, and purpose. Guests will be treated to a family-style dinner curated by Chef G. Garvin, State Farm Arena’s Chief Culinary Officer and acclaimed TV host and restaurateur—served “Forkside” directly on the arena floor. Before dinner, guests will enjoy an elevated cocktail hour in exclusive State Farm Arena spaces featuring handcrafted drinks, delicious wines, and curated tastings from 18 of Atlanta’s newest culinary concepts. VIP spaces available to attendees include the exclusive Owners Lounge, the Atlanta Hawks Locker Room in addition to the Delta SKY360° Club and dining on the Hawks’ home floor.
From the moment guests step into the arena, Forkside Seats promises to deliver a one-night-only experience that blends hospitality, heart, and the spirit of giving back—transforming an iconic venue into Atlanta’s most impactful dinner table. The participating restaurant list features many of the city’s newest, hottest, and most in-demand locations
In proud partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Giving Kitchen is bringing its mission to center court, all in support of food service workers facing unanticipated crises like illness, injury, housing disaster, or death of a family member. Since its start in 2013, Giving Kitchen has helped over 30,000 food service workers in crisis and awarded over $15 million in financial assistance.
Combatting food insecurity in metro Atlanta is a major priority of the Hawks organization.
“To bring Giving Kitchen’s mission to State Farm Arena is both surreal and deeply meaningful,” said Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, Founder of Giving Kitchen. “Forkside Seats brings together Atlanta’s electric culinary talent, the generosity of our partners, and a truly one-of-a-kind experience for guests—all to uplift the people who make our city’s food scene possible. Together with the Hawks and our restaurant partners, we’re creating a night where the energy of the arena meets the heart of hospitality.”
“At the Hawks, we believe in lifting up our city in every way possible. Giving Kitchen’s mission aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re honored to transform our arena into a table of care, celebration, and impact,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Atlanta’s culinary identity is thriving, and this partnership with Giving Kitchen is the perfect way to bring it to life at Forkside Seats. This is purpose-driven hospitality at its best.”
Each ticket supports Giving Kitchen’s mission to provide emergency assistance and community resources to food service workers in crisis. Since its founding, Giving Kitchen has supported over 30,000 food service workers—including 5,000 children in their households—ensuring that no one has to face a crisis alone.