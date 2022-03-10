Atlanta Hawks Plan 'Hispanic Heritage Night' Celebration

Skip to main content
Hawks Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Night' During Pacers Game

Hawks Celebrating 'Hispanic Heritage Night' During Pacers Game

Get your tickets for the Pacers game on March 13.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Get your tickets for the Pacers game on March 13.

The Atlanta Hawks today announced plans to celebrate a special Hispanic Heritage Night on Sunday, March 13, when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. The night will celebrate the rich culture of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through various in-game elements, music, dance, food, and an exciting night of Hawks basketball. To add to the evening, the starting lineups will be announced in Spanish. Limited Tickets Remain at Hawks.com/promotions.

As part of the celebration, singer Christna Quinones will perform the U.S. national anthem prior to tipoff. Quinones is an Atlanta-born Pop and R&B artist known for making music that reflects the attitude of today's millennial female. Her musical sound has evolved through time in her career, which was inspired by her personal experiences and Hispanic roots. Other special performances include Los Mariachis, a traditional mariachi band, and Karen y Ricardo, a Salsa Dance Duo who will perform during a timeout.

Atlanta Hawks Celebrate 'Hispanic Heritage Night' During Game vs. Indiana on Sunday, Mar. 13

The evening celebrates the rich culture and traditions of U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities.

Special food selections will be offered throughout the concourse, including a nacho stand at the portable cart, located just outside of Section 116, and nachos and tacos, which will be available at the south end of Section 103.

State Farm® will host Hispanic Organization Promoting Education (HoPe) as a special Good Neighbor guest for the night. HoPe is a 501c3 non-profit organization building a sense of belonging for high school students to thrive and succeed through leadership, education, and community service.

iHeart’s ‘Z105.7. #1 Para Hits de Hoy!’ will provide special in-game moments, with Orlando Mix announcing the starting lineup and Karla, from The Enrique Santos Morning Show, to host 'Name That Tune.'

The Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night is part of the league’s 16th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program. The program includes celebratory warmup shirts and merchandise, team community activities, and in-arena elements at select games throughout the month of March. For more information about the Hawks Hispanic Heritage Night and to secure tickets, visit Hawks.com/promotions.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Atlanta Hawks Launch NFT Collection

Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Plan 'Hispanic Heritage Night' Celebration

By Pat Benson35 seconds ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
News

Breaking Down Five Plays from Hawks vs. Bucks

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
News

Milwaukee Bucks Beat Atlanta Hawks 124-115

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young during the game against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young 1 is Bestseller on Adidas Website

By Pat BensonMar 9, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) celebrates a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Bucks: Game Day Information

By Pat BensonMar 9, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looses control of the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks Preview

By Pat BensonMar 9, 2022
Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan questions referee Phenizee Ransom (70) about a call in the game with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Fans on Team's Struggles

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022
Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.
News

Breaking Down Five Cade Cunningham Highlights from Pistons Win

By Pat BensonMar 8, 2022