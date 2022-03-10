Atlanta Hawks Plan 'Hispanic Heritage Night' Celebration

The Atlanta Hawks today announced plans to celebrate a special Hispanic Heritage Night on Sunday, March 13, when the team hosts the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena. The night will celebrate the rich culture of NBA fans and players across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities through various in-game elements, music, dance, food, and an exciting night of Hawks basketball. To add to the evening, the starting lineups will be announced in Spanish. Limited Tickets Remain at Hawks.com/promotions.

As part of the celebration, singer Christna Quinones will perform the U.S. national anthem prior to tipoff. Quinones is an Atlanta-born Pop and R&B artist known for making music that reflects the attitude of today's millennial female. Her musical sound has evolved through time in her career, which was inspired by her personal experiences and Hispanic roots. Other special performances include Los Mariachis, a traditional mariachi band, and Karen y Ricardo, a Salsa Dance Duo who will perform during a timeout.

The evening celebrates the rich culture and traditions of U.S. Hispanic and Latin American communities. Hawks

Special food selections will be offered throughout the concourse, including a nacho stand at the portable cart, located just outside of Section 116, and nachos and tacos, which will be available at the south end of Section 103.

State Farm® will host Hispanic Organization Promoting Education (HoPe) as a special Good Neighbor guest for the night. HoPe is a 501c3 non-profit organization building a sense of belonging for high school students to thrive and succeed through leadership, education, and community service.

iHeart’s ‘Z105.7. #1 Para Hits de Hoy!’ will provide special in-game moments, with Orlando Mix announcing the starting lineup and Karla, from The Enrique Santos Morning Show, to host 'Name That Tune.'

The Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night is part of the league’s 16th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program. The program includes celebratory warmup shirts and merchandise, team community activities, and in-arena elements at select games throughout the month of March. For more information about the Hawks Hispanic Heritage Night and to secure tickets, visit Hawks.com/promotions.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50