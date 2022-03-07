Atlanta Hawks Launch Limited NFT Collection

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Launch 'Harry the Hawk' NFT Collection

Atlanta Hawks Launch 'Harry the Hawk' NFT Collection

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks, in collaboration with Atlanta-based GigLabs, today introduced the “Harry the Hawk” collection – the team’s first iteration of limited Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Non-fungible tokens can digitally represent any asset, including online-only assets like digital artwork. As part of the launch, 40 unique hand-drawn images of “Harry the Hawk” will be up for auction, which is set to start next Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m. and continue each day through Thursday, March 17.

The ‘Harry the Hawk collection’ features four different NFT types. At a base level, each winning bidder will own the original piece of digital art. Certain NFTs will also unlock different physical items or pre-determined experiences, like a $500 gift card to the Hawks Shop, the team’s official store, located at State Farm Arena, to a signed jersey to other exclusive in-person experiences and more.

“We strive to continue enhancing the way we engage with our global fanbase,” said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “As we launch these one-of-a-kind NFTs, we are thrilled to provide fans with opportunities and experiences that are unique and have never before been possible.”

GigLabs is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides white labeled end-to-end API technology stack for brands to launch NFT storefronts and marketplaces. Started in 2017, GigLabs’ mission is to empower brands to enhance their intellectual property to generate additional revenue streams, increase customer engagement and offer more value to their fans through the strategic use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company partners with brands, agencies and creators to provide easy-to-use tools for generating, minting, and selling NFTs that can be presented within fully customizable brand experiences.

Dec 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks mascot Harry the Hawk dunks during a timeout against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Harry the Hawk bravely soars through the air.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Atlanta-based GigLabs as we launch our first set of NFTs,” said Hawks’ Sr. Director of Innovation and DEI Impact Jennifer Choi. “As we prepare for the inevitable penetration of blockchain, we are excited to start providing opportunities for the next generation of Atlantans to influence our long-term strategy.”

Fans interested in purchasing can do so without owning cryptocurrency but will be required to create an account with Dapper Wallet and transfer the required funds over to their Dapper Balance. To learn more about the Hawks’ venture into NFTs, visit Hawks.com/NFT.

Recommended For You

Hawks More Likely to Make Playoffs Than Nets

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

2022-23 Hawks Nike City Edition Uniforms Leaked

Atlanta Haws 'Harry the Hawk' Limited NFT Collection
News

Atlanta Hawks Launch Limited NFT Collection

By Pat Bensonjust now
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Pistons: Game Day Information

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Oct 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) dunks during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons Preview

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Dec 10, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) tries to get to the basket guarded by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks More Likely to Make Playoffs than Nets

By Pat Benson17 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (center) gestures to the crowd as they cheer prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
News

Atlanta Hawks Players & Coaches React to Historical Night

By Pat BensonMar 6, 2022
Mar 4, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward John Collins (20) after making a basket during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Beat Washington Wizards 117-114

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts to the official after shooting against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Have Received Third Best Referees This Season

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) play for the ball in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory
News

Hawks vs. Wizards: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 4, 2022