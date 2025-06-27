Hawks First Round Pick Asa Newell Says Trae Young Was The First Player That Called Him After He Was Picked.
On Monday night, the Hawks traded back back from the No. 13 pick to No. 23, picking up a valuable future first round pick in the process. When they landed at No. 23, Atlanta made another addition to the frontcourt with the selection of Georgia's Asa Newell. Newell was thought by some to be a potential lottery pick, but was there when the Hawks made the selection. He is going to get a chance to play with one of the top point guards and offensive players in the league with Trae Young and Newell said during his introductory press conference today, Young was the first player that called him after he was drafted on Wednesday night.
Young was in attendance today for Newell's first appearance as a Hawk.
Young has transformed into a true leader for the Hawks and that was on full display today as Newell made his first appearance.
“Asa is unbelievable. With where the league is going, people with size and athleticism like that just make sense,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “He’s a great screener, a great human being, a ridiculous athlete, and a really smart player too. He is an unbelievable competitor and does things that impact winning.”
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, the 6-9 forward poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen.