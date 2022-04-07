Hawks, State Farm Raise Over $100K for Atlanta Community Food Bank

Skip to main content
Hawks Foundation, State Farm Support Atlanta Community Food Bank

During halftime of the Hawks’ last regular season home game, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm presented a check of $116,500 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank as an effort to help combat childhood hunger and fight against food insecurity throughout metro Atlanta. To continue the commitment, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm created the season-long, ‘Good Neighbor Giveback’ campaign. This campaign raised $100 for every point the Hawks scored over 100 in each game during the 2021-22 regular season (up to $100,000).

After reaching the initial maximum of $100,000 during the team’s game against New York on March 22, State Farm extended the campaign. The campaign, which now runs through the team’s game against Houston on Sunday, April 10, will continue to include $100 for every point scored over 100.

In attendance to celebrate the milestone achievement and check presentation was Senior Vice President for State Farm Dan Krause, Hawks’ Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director for the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee and Director of Institutional Giving for Atlanta Community Food Bank Cameron Turner, who accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Hawks Foundation and State Farm’s Good Neighbor Giveback campaign,” said, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “As we continue to see an elevated need for food assistance in our communities, these funds will help us provide an additional 400,000 meals for those Georgians facing food insecurity in the metro Atlanta area.”

The Hawks and State Farm have made addressing local food insecurity in the city a major component of their partnership since it began in 2018, including the Hawks and State Farm ‘Million Meal Pack’ initiative and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, staging 10 pop-up grocery stores in conjunction with Goodr, Inc. for more than 6,000 underserved families.

Apr 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) talks to the fans prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.

Clint Capela addresses Hawks Fans before the final home game of the regular season.

“At State Farm, being a “good neighbor” isn’t just a slogan; it’s at the core of what we do and who we are. And we believe that being a “good neighbor” means investing in our communities,” said, State Farm senior vice president. “We’re excited to once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks to provide critical resources for the Atlanta Bank to fight food insecurity in and around Atlanta.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In addition to efforts to fight food insecurity locally, the Hawks and State Farm have now teamed up to open seven Good Neighbor Clubs in locations including: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton and Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta.

The Hawks and State Farm continue to work together to build a stronger Atlanta community. To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community, visit Hawks.com/community

Atlanta Hawks, State Farm present a check to Atlanta Community Food Bank.
