Hawks Front Office Receives Glowing Grade For Their Work This Offseason
When the Atlanta Hawks fired Landry Fields and promoted Onsi Saleh in April after another disappointing exit in the NBA's play-in tournament, Hawks fans and the NBA at-large did not have a lot of clues as to how he would operate or what the plan would be to reconfigure this roster. He hired Bryson Graham away from the New Orleans Pelicans and Peter Dinwiddie from the Philadelphia 76ers to assist him and the results should have Hawks fans elated for what is to come.
Passing grade?
The Hawks got their offseason started with a bang right around the NBA draft.
Taking advantage of the Boston Celtics financial situation, the Hawks were able to land Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade, a move that gave them the kind of shooter and interior defender they have been wanting to pair with Trae Young. Next, they moved down in the draft from No. 13 to No. 23, getting an unprotected 2026 first round pick from New Orleans in the process. They drafted Georgia forward Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick, but the fun did not stop there.
Atlanta was one of the most active teams in free agency. They signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year deal and also snagged sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Grizzlies. Getting better on defense and adding more shooting was a goal for the Hawks this offseason and they did just that.
So what kind of grade does this new look Hawks front office deserve? Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey handed them a 4.1 GPA average for the work they did:
New Additions: A+
"The Atlanta Hawks wisely took advantage of the Boston Celtics' need to unload salary and added Kristaps Porziņģis in a trade that only cost them Georges Niang, Terance Mann and a second-round pick. That alone may have secured them a high mark, but adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the bench in a sign-and-trade was another coup. And the Hawks suddenly feel both better and deeper."
Continuity: A
"Atlanta lost multiple rotation players, including Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Mann and Niang, but all the most important pieces are coming back. Trae Young is still the orchestrator. He's still surrounded by developing length and athleticism from Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher and Jalen Johnson. And that already intriguing core is now better supported elsewhere on the roster."
Draft: A
"Asa Newell could very well end up being an important part of that younger group. The 6'11" big man was the 11th-ranked recruit in his high school class, and Atlanta got him at No. 23. But the bigger reason the Hawks finish with straight A's is their draft-night trade to move down 10 spots and secure an unprotected first from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2026. Given the Pelicans' recent track record, that could very well be the first overall selection next summer."
I think this is a very fair grade and it these new additions should vault the Hawks near the top of the Eastern Conference if they can stay healthy.