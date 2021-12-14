Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk Provides Injury Updates

After 27 games, the Atlanta Hawks have a losing record. That is nowhere near where they wanted to be after the incredible playoff run last spring. There is plenty of blame to go around - defense, fourth-quarter collapses, and most of all, injuries.

Today on 92.9 FM 'The Game', Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk gave quite the interview to Mike Conti. He addressed an array of issues. But the focus of this article will be the important injury updates that he provided.

De'Andre Hunter

After dealing with multiple knee surgeries within the past year, Hawks fans were heartbroken to see De'Andre Hunter sidelined with a wrist injury. According to Shlenk, Hunter is two to three weeks away from returning to action. That is certainly good news.

Before his injury, Hunter was averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds. More important than his offense, Hunter is the Hawks best perimeter defender. Currently, the Hawks rank 24th in the league in defensive rating. You can't win a championship with a defense that porous.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

'Bogi' is another fan favorite who has missed considerable time since he arrived in Atlanta. Last year it was knee issues, now it's a badly sprained ankle. Bogdanovic has missed the last six games. According to Schlenk, the sharpshooter is getting closer to returning, but there's still no timetable.

Before he went down with the injury, Bogdanovic averaged 11.6 points with a 44.7 FG% and 39.1 3PT%. Although the offense isn't the Hawks problem, they could always use more shooting.

Onyeka Okongwu

Despite being a rookie, 'OO' played big minutes in last year's playoffs. In fact, he gave some of the league's best post players problems. In a surprising turn of events, Okongwu ended up getting shoulder surgery this offseason. He hasn't played in a game this season. However, he's ready to get back on the court as soon as he finishes dealing with a family issue.

Solomon Hill

'Solo' is a locker room favorite. Everyone on the team appreciates the affable veteran. Unfortunately, he's done for the season after he tore his right hamstring off the bone. Hill had surgery on his hamstring today in Los Angeles and will start rehabbing in three weeks. His timetable is seven months.

