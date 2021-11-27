Hawks vs. Knicks: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike eachother. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Knicks Broadcast: MSG Networks

Live Stream:

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

Odds

Spread: Hawks -5.5

Moneyline: ATL -225, NYK +188

Total O/U: 216.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

