Hawks vs. Knicks: Everything You Must Know

    • November 27, 2021
    Hawks vs. Knicks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    The Hawks face their rivals from last year's playoffs.
    © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks face their rivals from last year's playoffs.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike eachother. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

    Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Knicks Broadcast: MSG Networks

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -5.5

    Moneyline: ATL -225, NYK +188

    Total O/U: 216.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

