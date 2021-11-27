Hawks vs. Knicks: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Knicks: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks. This game features two teams that genuinely dislike eachother. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks
Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Knicks Broadcast: MSG Networks
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Knicks Listen: 104.5 FM The Team ESPN Radio
Odds
Spread: Hawks -5.5
Moneyline: ATL -225, NYK +188
Total O/U: 216.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
