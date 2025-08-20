Hawks Latest Signing Helps Turn A Weakness Into a Major Strength Next Season
The Atlanta Hawks ranked 18th in three-point shooting last season, but should be changing this upcoming season. The Hawks have prioritized shooting this offseason and nearly every new player on this roster is an elite level shooter. Putting more shooting around Trae Young has been a priority for the Hawks and as one of the best shot creators in the NBA, these new shooters are going to have a lot of open looks this season.
Shooting is a strength for Atlanta
Yesterday, the Hawks announced the signing of forward Caleb Houstan and the Hawks roster is now complete. Houstan joins Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kennard on Atlanta and all have elite shooting profiles.
Houstan appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.
In 65 games (11 starts) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, Kennard notched 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action (.478 FG%, .433 3FG%, .895 FT%). The newly-signed Hawk has shot .400%-or-better from three-point land in each of his past five seasons, the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.
Kennard owns the highest three-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr (.454 3FG%) and Hubert Davis (.441 3FG%). He led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23, becoming just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in three-point field goal percentage in consecutive seasons, joining Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Alexander-Walker netted 10-or-more points in a career-high 36 games during the 2024-25 campaign, including five contests with 20-or-more points. Alexander-Walker buried a career-best 141 three-pointers this past season, 125 of which were catch-and-shoot triples, per NBA.com/Stats. He owned a .425 3FG% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers during the 2024-25 season, the 10th-best clip in the league (min. 275 3FGA).
This team should enter the top ten of three-point percentage next season and I would not be surprised if they are higher.