Hawks Receive New Prediction To Land Top NBA Free Agent This Summer
The NBA Offseason has already been underway for the other 28 teams in the league and after game seven in the NBA Finals concludes, all 30 teams will be looking ahead to next season.
The NBA Draft is four days away and soon after, NBA Free agency is going to be underway as well and while there are no star players in free agency this offseason, this is a good class for teams to try and build depth.
The Atlanta Hawks are entering an interesting offseason. New general manager Onsi Saleh is going to have to decide how to proceed with the group that he currently has. The top item on the to do list is going to be Trae Young's extension, but how will the Hawks fill out the rest of their roster? They have financial flexibility to make moves if they choose to, as well as two first-round picks. If Young returns, a starting five of Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu is one of the better ones in the East. Could the Hawks elect to just try and upgrade their bench this offseason and see what this core can do?
Atlanta has prioritized putting athletic wings around Trae Young and that is not likely to end this summer. Whether it is in the draft or in free agency, the Hawks have the flexibility to add multiple wing players to make this team better and one of the top targets this summer should be Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Minnesota has a lot of financial decisions to make this offseason including player options for Julius Randle and Naz Reid. If they bring both of those guys back, they may not elect to bring Alexander-Walker back, which would open the door for the Hawks. In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted the Hawks to add Alexander-Walker this summer:
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Prior: No. 11
2024-25 Salary: $4.3 million
Rights: Full Bird
"Alexander-Walker may be the most attainable, still young (almost 27), unrestricted free-agent 3-and-D wing on the market.
Minnesota has a hefty payroll before deciding on potential free agents Julius Randle and Naz Reid. It may not have a long-term solution at point guard.
Competing executives may want to test the Timberwolves' appetite for another hefty deal, gambling that Minnesota trusts Terrence Shannon Jr. (24) to handle that responsibility at a cheaper price.
Also, because he's unrestricted, Alexander-Walker has a say in where he goes, though few teams have the kind of money he might have gotten in a looser offseason."
Prediction: The Hawks steal him away with a full NTMLE offer.
This move would make plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He would instantly become a top bench option for the Hawks and if Atlanta is able to bring back Caris LeVert, find two good options for center depth, and make two solid draft picks, this team suddenly becomes one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference. Keep an eye out for the Hawks and Alexander-Walker this offseason.