Hawks Receive Updated Win-Loss Projection After NBA Schedule Release
The Atlanta Hawks 2025-2026 Schedule has arrived.
The Atlanta Hawks open the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at State Farm Arena, hosting the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.) on ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’, the National Basketball Association announced today, as the Hawks released their 2025-26 Schedule.
Atlanta is scheduled for 13 national television appearances, including three games on ESPN/ESPN App, three on NBC/Peacock, four on Peacock, and three on NBA on Prime
How Many Games Will the Hawks Win?
Atlanta is projected to be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey thinks the Hawks will hit exceed their projected win total of 46.5 by going 47-35 next season:
"Ever since their conference finals appearance in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks have felt like perennial underachievers, but they're entering 2025-26 with perhaps the best on-paper roster of the Trae Young era (or at least the one that best fits him).
Beyond the wealth of length, athleticism and defense that comes from Dyson Daniels, sophomore Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta added Kristaps Porziņģis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this summer. The former can protect the rim on one end while pulling bigs away from the rim with his shooting on the other. The latter will be a boost to both the Hawks' second unit and its overall perimeter defense.
Ultimately, though, Atlanta finally living up to expectations may come down to the health of Jalen Johnson, who looked like the team's best player for stretches of 2024-25.
In the 36 games he played prior to an injury ending his season, the 23-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks. And when he shared the floor with Young, the Hawks were plus-6.1 points per 100 possessions."
According to Bailey's projections, the Hawks would have the fourth best record in the Eastern Conference, behind Cleveland, New York, and Orlando.
Other Good News for the Hawks
While the Hawks improved this season by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell, the best move they made was obtaining and unprotected 2026 1st round pick from New Orleans.
In Bailey's projections, he has the Pelicans finishing with a 25-47 record, which would be the fourth lowest in the league, giving the Hawks an excellent chance to obtain a top selection in what is projected to be a loaded 2026 NBA Draft:
"The New Orleans Pelicans might be the toughest team to evaluate in this exercise.
On paper, a team with Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III should be loaded with firepower on one end and switchability on the other. The return of Dejounte Murray and arrival of Jordan Poole should help, too.
But 21 wins in 2024-25 and the annual tradition of wondering how many games Zion will play obviously got to the bookmakers, who gave New Orleans a sub-30 over-under.
If he's out for significant portions of this coming season, the team might even have to entertain moving him in a trade.
The option of tanking with him on the roster is out the window already, thanks to a mind-boggling draft-night deal that saw the Pelicans give up an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to move up for Derik Queen. And now, the one way to make up for that might be finding value in a Zion move."
Not only will Hawks fans be pulling for their team to win every night, but they will be cheering for the Pelicans to lose every game possible in hopes of obtaining a top draft pick.
This is going to be the most anticipated season in Atlanta since they made the conference finals. Can they deliver on the expectations?