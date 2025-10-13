Hawks vs Heat: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Preseason Matchup
While it doesn't technically count, the Hawks' win over the Memphis Grizzlies was good to see. They largely controlled the game and while the final score of 122-116 made the game look close, the truth is that the Hawks held a lead for most of the game. Memphis almost pulled off the comeback with an excellent fourth quarter, scoring 41 points and making it a 115-117 game with two minutes left. However, the Hawks answered with one final run that iced the game.
They'll be looking to do more of the same against a Miami Heat team that hasn't won a single game in preseason thus far. They are coming off a blowout loss to the Orlando Magic and while neither Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro played last night, it's still a little alarming from a team that always prides itself on having good depth. However, the Heat have always been a tough opponent for the Hawks and it's a good test for the new-look Hawks lineup.
Against Memphis, they looked extremely comfortable on both sides of the ball. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 20 point and seven rebounds, but Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis also chipped in 16 and 13 points respectively. Both Trae Young and Keaton Wallace struggled with their shots, but they dished out a combined 15 assists and did enough as facilitators to keep the offens on track. On defense, the Hawks held Memphis to 40% shooting from the field and 29.8% shooting from deep. The trio of Johnson, Porzingis and Dyson Daniels stood out on that end and did a nice job of keeping Memphis bottled up for most of the game.
How do the two teams matchup?
While they got the win, it was a tough night from Trae Young. He didn't make a single three-pointer against the Grizzlies. The combination of Javon Small and Jaylen Wells did a great job of cutting off his usual spots and Young's efficiency suffered as a result. It'd be nice to see him get back on track against another tough matchup in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell had Young's number throughout the matchups between Atlanta and Miami last season - it won't be easy for Young, but these are the type of assignments he needs to beat if the Hawks have any chance of making a postseason run.
Dyson Daniels has looked much better as a passer this preseason, averaging 3.5 assists per game against only 1.5 turnovers. He's coming off a six-assist game against the Grizzlies and he seems like one of the three best playmakers on the Hawks this season. Daniels will obviously take a backseat to Young and Jalen Johnson when it comes to initiating offense, but there's a significant opportunity for non-Trae playmakers on this team. They didn't make major moves to add a backup point guard in the summer. He'll likely be able to put up similar numbers against the Heat as he'll draw defensive attention from Pelle Larsson in this game. Larsson had a solid game on offense, scoring 14 points on eight shots and canning two threes. He's a solid defender, but this isn't a very intimidating matchup for Daniels and Hawks fans should expect a continuation of the strong two-way play Daniels has been putting up through the preseason.
Zaccharie Risacher struggled in the first preseason game, but he bounced back in Game 2. The second-year wing scored 16 points on only six shots. Importantly, Risacher made two three-pointers from the corner. His off-ball movement was great to see in this game and Memphis didn't really have an answer for his size with both of their usual centers out. He'll have a tough matchup against the Heat, who shut him down during last season's play-in loss. However, he should have a size advantage on Jaime Jaquez Jr and the former UCLA wing will have a hard time chasing Risacher around the court all night.
The real questions in this matchup are in the frontcourt. Jalen Johnson has been on a tear for the Hawks through his last two preseason games, scoring 11 and 20 points respectively while being a playmaking hub and elite rebounder. His physicality is something that most teams can't handle, but the Heat have been getting excellent play from Ke'el Ware throughout the preseason. He's had a double-double in each of his last three preseason games and looks like he's poised for a leap in his sophomore season. Ware just had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Magic in relief of Bam Adebayo. so he'll be coming into this matchup with a ton of momentum. Johnson will likely be a big part of slowing down the red-hot rookie.
If Bam Adebayo plays, the matchup between him and Kristaps Porzingis is going to be one to watch. Both are excellent defenders, but they do it a little differently. Porzingis is a dominant rim protector while Adebayo is incredibly switchable and versatile. Bam likely won't play his usual minutes, but the Hawks' offense isn't going to be able to feast in the paint like they did against the Grizzlies. It'll be interesting to see if they can still find success on that end despite playing against a larger Miami lineup. Porzingis had a nice bounce-back performance against the Grizzlies and looked more like the floor spacer/rim protector that the Hawks imagined they were getting when they traded for him. He still needs to get his foul rate under control, but it was a much better performance than his Hawks preseason debut.
