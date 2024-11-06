Hawks vs Knicks: Trae Young's Status For Tonight's Game Revealed
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (right rib sprain) was probable heading into tonight's game vs the Knicks and the Hawks just revealed Young's status for tonight's game. Young is able to play tonight, as is David Roddy, who was listed as questionable due to an illness. For another game, however, the Hawks are going to be without De'Andre Hunter due to right knee injury management.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out.
Our own Rohan Raman broke down the game and how the two teams matchup:
"Despite a putrid performance against the Celtics, the Hawks starting offense is still one of the best in the NBA. Per Cleaning the Glass, their 115.1 points per 100 possessions ranks in the 68th percentile league-wide and grades out as a top-ten rating in basketball. Furthermore, the disappointing showing from the defense against Boston shouldn't erase the fact that Atlanta's starting lineup also concedes 106.5 points per possession, which is the fourth-best mark in 2024-25 and ranks in the 86th percentile.
Those strong marks didn't show up against Boston - six Celtics finished with double-digit points and the trio of Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White all had great performances. Tatum had 28 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds while White had 21 points, six assists and six rebounds. Holiday only had 16 points, but played excellent defense on Trae Young throughout the game.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA in PPG, 13th in FG%, 17th in 3PA, 21st in 3P%, 5th in FTA, 24th in rebounding, and 26th-best in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 13th in points per 100 possessions, 8th in effective field goal percentage, 23rd in turnover percentage, 18th offensive rebounding percentage, and 6th in free throw rate.
On defense, Atlanta is 28th in PPG allowed, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, 30th in 3PA allowed, and 30th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Hawks are 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions, and 25th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
The Knicks are 16th in the NBA in PPG, 5th in FG%, 28th in 3PA, 1st in 3P%, 29th in FTA, 27th in rebounding, and 4th-best in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, New York is 3rd in points per 100 possessions, 10th in effective field goal percentage, 3rd in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 26th in free throw rate.
As a defense, New York is 7th in PPG allowed, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, 20th in 3PA allowed, and 10th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Knicks are 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions, and 30th in effective field goal percentage allowed."
