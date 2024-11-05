Injury Report: Hawks vs Knicks
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most injured teams in the NBA this season, but they might actually have some good news on the way. After missing the last six games, De'Andre Hunter (right knee injury management) has been upgraded from out to questionable. Not only that, Trae Young (right rib strain) is being listed as probable. Young exited the game vs the Celtics last night and did not return, but it is a good sign that it does not appear to be a long term injury for the Hawks star point guard.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Vit Krejci (right adductor strain), and Cody Zeller (not with team) are all out.
If Hunter can come back, the Hawks will get one of their best wing defenders back. Hunter was playing well in the first two games of the season, including a 24-point effort in a win over Charlotte. Hunter is an important player for the Hawks and they need him back healthy.
If Young had been ruled out, things would have been dire for the Hawks. Atlanta cannot afford an injury to their star player, but it does not appear that he is going to miss any time.
The Hawks were only trailing 35-30 at the end of the first quarter, but they could not keep up. After taking a 44-41 lead with 8:39 in the second quarter, the Celtics ended the first half (and the game) on a 34-9 run that gave them a 75-53 lead going into the half. The Celtics shot 54% from the field and 47% from three, but it was their defense that did the work. Boston held Atlanta to 40% shooting in the quarter and 1-10 from three. The Celtics outshot the Hawks from the jump and made 11 more threes in the first half. The game was effectively over at that point and the Hawks never made it close.
Young has not had a lot of bad performances this season, but last was easily the worst. Young finished with two points on 1-10 shooting and six assists. The Celtics have elite defenders everywhere, but for Atlanta to have a chance to win these kinds of games, Young has to be the best player on the court. He was not tonight and the results showed that
