Collapse! Fourth Quarter Propels Rockets to Victory 132-126

    December 14, 2021
    Houston Rockets Come Back to Beat Hawks 132-126
    The Hawks are now 13-14 this season.
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Recap

    It was all so simple just a few minutes ago. The Atlanta Hawks were rolling over the lowly Houston Rockets. The Hawks (most notably Trae Young) wasted no time to start the game. They scored 69 points in the first half and were on the edge of clearing the bench after exceeding 100 points in the third quarter.

    However, a barrage of three-pointers in the fourth quarter propelled the Rockets into a surprising victory. The Rockets outscored the Hawks 44-25 in the final period. It's yet another collapse during crunchtime by the Hawks.

    Eric Gordon led the way with 32 points. The Rockets shot 41.3% from deep, with 7 of their 19-made three-pointers falling in the fourth.

    Obviously, the offense wasn't a problem for the Hawks tonight. Trae Young was magnificent. Young tallied 41 points and 9 assists. No surprise, the ever-steady duo of Clint Capela and John Collins combined for 26 points and 23 rebounds.

    Another silver lining from this terrible loss is the strong performance of the role players. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot continues to thrive in his starting role. Perhaps more importantly, the bench is finding its groove. Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari, and Lou Williams scored 12 points each.

    Post Game

    After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said, "I thought they outworked us in that fourth quarter. When we did force misses, they was able to get second and third opportunities. You know, 44 points in a quarter that's... I just can't explain it. That's just getting outworked. That's no defense."

    Young shared his coach's disappointment in the blown lead. "I think we're complaining to the refs too much, and they're (Rockets) just attacking us in the fourth quarter. We really just have to be better. We scored enough to win tonight. Just didn't get enough stops."

    Now the Hawks travel to the Sunshine State to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. We have some exciting content coming out later this week in addition to gameday coverage. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

    Hawks Stats

    Trae Young - 41 PTS, 9 AST

    John Collins - 14 PTS, 7 REB

    Clint Capela - 12PTS, 16 REB

    Rockets Stats

    Eric Gordon - 32 PTS, 2 AST

    D.J. Augustin - 22 PTS, 2 REB

    Jae'San Tate - 15 PTS, 4 REB

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
