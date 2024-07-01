How Klay Thompson Signing With The Dallas Mavericks Is Great For The Atlanta Hawks
One of the biggest moves in free agency just went down. Former Warriors guard Klay Thompson is leaving Golden State to sign with the Dallas Mavericks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is a move that helps the defending Western Conference Champions while also hurting the Warriors as well.
There are two other teams that this helps and hurts. The Atlanta Hawks, who own the Los Angeles Lakers unprotected 2025 first-round picks thanks to the Dejounte Murray trade, are helped by Thompson choosing to sign with the Mavericks instead of the Lakers. The Lakers are a team that was hoping to sign Thompson, but they struck out on that. Los Angeles had a number of targets they were hoping for coming into the offseason, but that list is dwindling. It seemed like the Lakers were hoping to make a splash this offseason and improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they have missed on everyone so far.
Let's break down why the Lakers pick could be so valuable.
Los Angeles as currently constructed is a very average team in a loaded Western Conference and the number of trade targets to help them improve next year is dwindling. Could they target Brandon Ingram or Zach LaVine? Donovan Mitchell seems ready to re-sign with Cleveland, Trae Young is not getting moved, Phoenix is not moving anyone, it does not sound like Minnesota is moving Karl-Anthony Towns, and I don't think the Lakers have the necessary assets to trade for Lauri Markkanen. The Lakers could always pull a surprise and land someone nobody expects them too, but the list of trade targets is dwindling.
Not only is the Western Conference loaded, but the Lakers would have to hope that they get another fully healthy season from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, something that is not guaranteed. Davis just had his most fully healthy season maybe of his entire career and put up an All-NBA season. James was healhty for most of the season and still put up great numbers. Both of those things happened and the Lakers were still a Zion Williamson injury away in the play-in tournament from being put in a win or go home game vs the Kings, which they might have lost. What if Davis and James can't stay healthy? That could be big trouble for the Lakers.
Assuming they both stay healthy, it bears repeating that the Western Conference is very stacked. Let's look at last year's standings and see where the Lakers could fit in:
1. Oklahoma City- Added Alex Caruso to an already stacked lineup that was the No. 1 seed last season.
2. Denver- Lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but still have Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray
3. Minnesota- Bringing their entire team back and should be a contender
4. Clippers- They are the biggest question mark so far, after losing Paul George, but they still have Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and others.
5. Dallas- Just made the Finals and have added Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and now Thompson
6. Phoenix- Even with all of their injuries and problems last year, they finished higher than the Lakers.
8- New Orleans- Just added Murray, but they still have moves to make. They also need to stay healthy.
9. Sacramento- Kings nearly made the playoffs last year and should be right in the mix again. They also have been rumored to be interested in makings moves to add to their team.
10. Golden State- The Warriors could slip out of the playoff race altogether, but they still have Steph Curry.
11. Houston- The Rockets nearly made the play-in last year are clearly ready to make a playoff push.
12. Utah- Not a playoff team
13. Memphis- The Grizzlies are healthy again and should be a contender in the West.
14. San Antonio- Not ready to challenge for a playoff spot with Victor Wembanyama just yet barring a surprise.
15. Portland- Could trade away more pieces and be the worst team in the NBA
Looking at the standings, the only teams I feel like the Lakers will be better than going into next year (right now) are Utah, Portland, and San Antonio. Some good teams are going to miss the playoffs in the Western Conference next season and one of them could be the Lakers, which would place them in the Draft Lottery in what is supposed to be a loaded 2025 Draft Class.
There could be some big moves made that make the Lakers much better, but they are not clear right now. That could make their pick a very, very good asset next offseason.