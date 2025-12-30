Four Trae Young Destinations and Potential Trade Packages Amid Hawks Rumors
Trae Young’s future in Atlanta is up in the air. The star guard has long heard his name in trade conversations, but a recent report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted the Hawks are indicating they are looking for an “exit ramp” after seven-plus seasons with Young as the face of the franchise.
Atlanta is in the mix to make the play-in tournament for its fifth season in a row after a strong offseason, adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard. Coupled with the development of star wing Jalen Johnson and last season’s Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, the Hawks seemingly hoped to contend in an open Eastern Conference this season.
Sitting at 15-19 and 10th place in the East, Atlanta’s season has gone in the opposite direction, which may signal the end to Young’s long tenure with the franchise. Should the Hawks decide to part with the four-time All-Star, it would be a move to build around Johnson, who’s primed for his first All-Star appearance this season, while acquiring financial flexibility and draft capital in the process.
The Hawks already own the Pelicans’ 2026 first-round pick, which could end up toward the top of the draft despite recent success from New Orleans. Adding picks to the cupboard and getting off Young’s $49 million player option for next season as soon as possible would prove wise if the franchise is out on the guard in the long term. It’s worth noting the Hawks have been named a suitor for Mavericks’ star big man Anthony Davis, but his fit in Atlanta only makes sense if Young is still in the fold.
Now, with Young’s rumored availability amid an uncertain future with Atlanta, here are four potential destinations and subsequent trade packages in no particular order:
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks have been at the center of trade conversations surrounding the uncertain future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. What if Milwaukee decides to be buyers instead of making a league-altering move by sending Antetokounmpo elsewhere? A move for Young would be controversial as the Bucks’ last trade for a star guard didn’t go too well, but it could move the needle enough to leap Milwaukee back into contention in an Eastern Conference that feels completely up for grabs. The Bucks have limited draft picks they can move due to other trades, which may send the Hawks elsewhere in talks around Young. Instead, though, Milwaukee could send an intriguing young player or two (could I interest anyone in Ryan Rollins?) plus salary filler to bring a second star next to the face of its franchise.
Potential trade package:
- Bucks receive: Trae Young
- Hawks receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr., 2026 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota could use help at the point guard position in its quest to make the Western Conference finals for a third season in a row. Young may be too rich of a move for the Timberwolves to make, but their hole at the one keeps them in the conversation. Julius Randle currently leads the Wolves with 5.7 assists per game, calling for a need to bring in additional playmaking next to Anthony Edwards to make another run in a stacked conference. Randle or Rudy Gobert would almost certainly need to be included in a trade that brings back a large contract. Gobert makes a bit more sense to find a new home, but would Minnesota be O.K. giving up that much defense to bring in Young?
Minnesota’s draft capital is limited, but it could offer a player like Rob Dillingham as an enticing piece in a big trade, plus Mike Conley’s expiring $11 million deal that’s an asset in any trade. The Wolves’ most likely path is to make a smaller move to address the backcourt, but they are an interesting Young destination until another move is made.
Potential trade package:
- Timberwolves receive: Trae Young
- Hawks receive: Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham
Sacramento Kings
At the bottom of the Western Conference, the Kings aren’t necessarily candidates to be the biggest buyers at the trade deadline. However, the franchise can never truly be ruled out of trade conversations when stars become available. Sacramento has plenty of large contracts that could be used in a Young trade. Zach LaVine’s contract is nearly identical to Young’s with a $49 million player option for next season. Taking on LaVine doesn’t give Atlanta immediate flexibility, but the Hawks’ willingness to do so could net them some shiny draft capital, which should be the main goal in a questionable market for Young.
Potential trade package:
- Kings receive: Trae Young
- Hawks receive: Zach LaVine, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick swap
Miami Heat
The Heat are involved in nearly every trade conversation surrounding an available star. Adding Young to the fold next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro (when healthy) makes sense, although Miami has to ask whether adding Atlanta’s star guard will take it to the next level. The Heat can offer Norman Powell’s expiring contract, although that would be a big loss as their leading scorer this season. Miami can add Andrew Wiggins to get the rest of the way there salary wise. Atlanta should be inclined to make that deal as Wiggins’s $30 million player option for next season would open up $20 million with Young off the books. Plus, the Hawks could bring in multiple first-round draft picks should Miami sweeten the pot for Young’s services.
Currently, Davion Mitchell leads the Heat with 7.4 assists per game. Adding one of the NBA’s best playmakers as a pick-and-roll partner alongside Adebayo and second-year big man Kel’el Ware would certainly open up the offense.
Potential trade package:
- Heat receive: Trae Young
- Hawks receive: Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2029 first-round pick