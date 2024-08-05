How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Predictions For Serbia vs Australia Summer Olympic Quarterfinal Matchup
One of the biggest Summer Olympic basketball matches is going to take place tomorrow and it is going to have the attention of Atlanta Hawks fans everywhere. Serbia is going to face Australia in the quarterfinals and it will be a matchup of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dyson Daniels. Both players have been outstanding this summer and it is going to be a fascinating showdown.
Bogdanovic had one of the best games of the entire summer on Saturday, scoring 30 points on 10/14 shooting, including an insane 6/9 from three. Bogdanovic was instrumental in getting Serbia to the next round, but you could argue that Dyson Daniels has had the more impressive summer.
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game:
When: 8:30 a.m ET/5:30 a.m PT on Tuesday, August 6th
Where: Pierre Mauroy Stadium | Villeneuve-d’Ascq
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Serbia is a favorite vs Australia, as they are a 6.5-point favorite on Fanduel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 173.5.
I think that Serbia is going to get it done vs Australia tomorrow and cover the spread. Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic are both going to have big games in the victory.
I think there is a chance that we will see Daniels guarding Bogdanovic tomorrow and that is going to be an awesome matchup. Daniels has been a bothersome defender against every team that he has played and Bogdanovic is one of the best scorers in the Olympics. This could be the pivotal matchup that decides the winner of this game and who gets to the semifinals.
Here is the full bracket for the upcoming Quarterfinals matchups in the Summer Olympics:
• Germany vs. Greece, 5 a.m. (E Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Serbia vs. Australia, 8:30 a.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• Canada vs. France, noon (Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)
• USA vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)