Is Jalen Johnson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Jalen Johnson exited Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards after just 5:38 due to a hip injury.

However, it appears that the former first-round pick has avoided a serious injury. The Hawks have listed Johnson as questionable with left hip flexor irritation for Thursday's rematch with Washington. There's a chance that Johnson misses this game, but the questionable tag suggests that he isn't looking at a long-term absence.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Washington:



Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left foot sprain): Questionable

Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation): Questionable

Zaccharie Risacher (right hip contusion): Questionable pic.twitter.com/aNV2uptYmN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 25, 2026

The Hawks were favored by 12.5 points on Tuesday night, but that line has come down a bit on Thursday with Johnson's status up in the air. Atlanta is a 10.5-point home favorite in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The odds change certainly shows that Johnson isn't a guarantee to play on Thursday, and Atlanta's schedule sets up well for the All-Star to rest tonight. The Hawks don't play again until Sunday, March 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers. So, Johnson could get four whole days off before having to suit up again if he misses Thursday's matchup.

This season, Johnson is averaging 23.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3. He's led the Hawks to a 28-26 record in the 54 games he's played in, but the Hawks are just 1-5 in the six games that he's missed.

Atlanta currently holds the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, but it is only 0.5 games up on the Charlotte Hornets (the No. 10 seed) and 1.5 games up on the Milwaukee Bucks (the No. 11 seed). So, each of these games is huge for Atlanta down the stretch if it wants a chance to make the playoffs.

Johnson's status will be updated later on today when the Hawks release their final injury report for Thursday's contest.

