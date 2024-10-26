Injury Report: Hawks vs Thunder

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City:



Dominick Barlow (not with team): Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Out

Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Out

Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain): Out

Cody Zeller (not with team): Out pic.twitter.com/w1bQ8Hk6s1