Injury Report: Hawks vs Thunder
The Atlanta Hawks are 2-0 after beating Brooklyn and Charlotte, but they face their biggest test of the season on Sunday night when they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Oklahoma City is one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship and looked very formidable in their season opening win against Denver.
The Hawks just released their injury report for tomorrow's game and there are not a lot of changes to it than previously.
Dominick Barlow (not with team): Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy): Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation): Seth Lundy (left ankle sprain): Cody Zeller (not with team): Are All Out tomorrow vs the Thunder.
It was another big night for the Hawks backcourt last night vs Charlotte.
Trae Young had 30 points and 12 assists on Wednesday against the Nets in the season opener, but he was even better tonight and had another 30-10 game. It was also a history-making game for Young, as he passed Luka Doncic for the most 30-point, 10-assist games in NBA history.
Young finished with 38 points and 10 assists on 11-24 shooting. He is off to a great start this season and has a huge opportunity this Sunday in the Hawks next game when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Daniels was the talk of game one against Brooklyn and he followed it up with another good performance. Daniels finished with 18 points on 8-10 shooting and 2-4 from three. He also had two steals and four assists as well
Daniels has been fantastic for the Hawks so far this season and has been one of the most impactful additions across the NBA. If he continues to play like this, the Hawks are going to be a dangerous team.
Jalen Johnson had a bit of a slow opening game (by his lofty standards) and he took a little bit to get going in the game against Charlotte. He finished with 16 points on 4-15 shooting and also had seven rebounds and three assists. The fact that Johnson has not played as well as he is accustomed to and the Hawks are still winning says a lot about how the other guys are playing on the team. Johnson will get going soon, but it has been a bumpy start to the season for the Hawks ascending star.
Hawks vs Thunder tips off at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow.